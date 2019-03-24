Week 12 brought an unchanged ATX with News from Austrian stocks ams, Vienna Airport, Mayr-Melnhof, Schoeller Bleckmann Oilfield, Porr, Strabag, KTM, VIG, OMV and Semperit. Top performer of the week was Telekom Austria, up 8,66 percent. BSNgine weekly Spitout: The ATX down -0,04% to 3.040,41 points this week. Year-to-date the ATX is now at 10,73%. Up to now there were 34 days with a positive and 24 with a negative gain. From the year-high we are 1,3% away, from the low 10,73%. Statistically the best weekday so far 2019 is Friday with 0,51%, the weakest is Thursday with -0,27%. These are the best-performers this week: Telekom Austria 8,66% in front of Agrana 5,76% and CA Immo 5,68%. And the following stocks performed worst: Palfinger -7,92% in front of Kapsch TrafficCom -6,1% and ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...