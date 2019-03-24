ams: ams, supplier of high performance sensor solutions, and Wise Road Capital, a global Private Equity firm focusing on the semiconductor industry and other emerging high-tech industries, have signed an agreement to create a joint venture to advance the development and sales of environmental, flow and pressure sensor solutions for the global market. Under the agreement, employees, IP, sensor products and solutions and related customers will transfer from ams to the joint venture, while Wise Road Capital will provide its expert joint venture guidance, deep market knowledge and strength in channel and customer relationships, especially in China. The new company, which will be headquartered in the Netherlands, will be led by Stefan Raible who will serve as Managing Director. Stefan is ...

