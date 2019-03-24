On Friday, stock markets went sharply lower in a way they have not done since end of last year. The Russell 2000, one of our 15 leading indicators, lost 3.6 pct which is a red flag! What's the deal? Forget about the news, it is not going to add value, as per our investing tips. The interest rates is where it all starts. The chart of the rates is key, and only that one deserves your time! It suggests more volatility ahead, it does not suggest a stock market crash in 2019 (yet). Intuitively, as markets go deep in red ...

