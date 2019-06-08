Internet Marketing Company: What Factors Influence Car Insurance Rates?

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 8, 2019 / Compare-autoinsurance.org has launched a new blog post that presents several factors that can influence car insurance rates.

Car insurance companies will carefully analyze multiple factors regarding a potential customer, before granting him coverage. Some of the factors that influence car insurance costs the most are the following:

The vehicle itself. Factors like car make, model, year of production, installed safety devices, installed anti-theft devices, value, safety ratings are important for an insurance company that determines the insurance rates paid by a driver. Newer model cars are more expensive to insure. On the other hand, slightly used SUV's or minivans are among the cheapest cars to insure.

Driving record. Insurance companies will reward drivers with clean driving records. However, drivers that have numerous felonies like unpaid speeding tickets, at-fault car accidents or even drunk driving incidents will pay more on their insurance premiums.

Driving experience. First-time drivers will pay more on their insurance because they are considered inexperienced. Their insurance rates will decrease once they gathered enough driving experience.

The policy itself. The policyholder itself will decide what are his insurance needs. He can decide what additional coverage he needs, the coverage limits, the deductibles levels and so on.

"Car insurance costs can be influenced by many different factors. Some of them will help drivers pay less on their insurance, while others will substantially increase it," said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company.

