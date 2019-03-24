VIG: Vienna Insurance Group reported preliminary results. The Group wrote Euro 9,657.3 mn in premiums in 2018. This corresponds to a +2.9 percent increase in premiums compared to the same period in the previous year. Profit (before taxes) grew by around +10 percent year-on-year to Euro 485.4 mn. The increase in profit was primarily due to the improvement in the combined ratio and good development of the financial result. Elisabeth Stadler, CEO of VIG: "The preliminary results for 2018 show that we have significantly exceeded our forecasts for all key figures. I therefore see this as a renewed confirmation of our ambition to position ourselves as a stable, reliable partner. This also applies to our focus on Central and Eastern Europe, where we are the leading insurance group ...

