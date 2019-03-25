NEC Seiichiro Toda s-toda@cj.jp.nec.com +81-3-3798-6511

TOKYO, Mar 22, 2019 - (JCN Newswire) - NEC Corporation and NEC Corporation of Malaysia today announced the successful completion of a Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SDWAN) trial with the University of Kuala Lumpur (UniKL) in Malaysia.The project, funded by Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications of Japan, aims to boost Cybersecurity resilience among ASEAN Member States. The trial began in September 2018 using the WAN infrastructure in UniKL as the testbed.This trial showed that implementing NEC's open source-based SDWAN Security Common Platform in UniKL's WAN allows the network management and control to be completely centralized. It also allows the institution to manage its existing network equipment from multiple providers from a single SDWAN controller.This implementation of NEC's SDWAN Security Common Platform gives greater flexibility, agility and security to the university's networks and allows UniKL to make most out of their existing network infrastructure.The SDWAN use-cases proofed during this trial include:- Visualization and monitoring of end-to-end network traffic in multi-vendor environments- Dynamic route optimization based on application requirements- Central configuration of network switches implemented across multiple campuses of UniKL to introduce new cyber security measuresAs a result of the successful trial, NEC Corporation of Malaysia has been selected to deliver OpenMSA(1), an open network orchestration framework and a core component of NEC's SDWAN Security Common Platform, for the UniKL-NEC SDx Center of Excellence, which was officially inaugurated by UniKL today. The center was established to groom Malaysian network engineering talents and spearhead Malaysia's research on the latest networking technologies, including Software-Defined Networking, Internet of Things and 5G mobile communications.Masanori Tsujikawa, senior SND/NFV Technology Expert, Global Platform Division, NEC Corporation, said, "UniKL's decision to choose NEC to support its upcoming research lab is a testament to the high quality and reliability of our innovative solutions. Moving forward, we will launch the new open source-based SDWAN Security Common Platform globally to help organizations transform the way they operate and manage their networks."(1) https://www.openmsa.co/About NEC CorporationNEC Corporation is a leader in the integration of IT and network technologies that benefit businesses and people around the world. The NEC Group globally provides "Solutions for Society" that promote the safety, security efficiency and fairness of society. Under the company's corporate message of "Orchestrating a brighter world," NEC aims to help solve a wide range of challenging issues and to create new social value for the changing world of tomorrow. For more information, visit NEC at https://www.nec.com.Source: NEC CorporationContact:Copyright 2019 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.