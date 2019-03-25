TTC Protocol: TTC token listed on Leading Cryptocurrency exchange Bittrex International

SINGAPORE / ACCESSWIRE / March 25, 2019 / TTC Protocol, a blockchain protocol allowing social networks to seamlessly implement a rewarding system for its user's participation, has recently announced the listing of its cryptocurrency, TTC, on one of the largest crypto exchanges globally, Bittrex International, a premier U.S-based blockchain platform.





As soon as TTC Token is listed, anyone registered on the cryptocurrency exchange platform will be able to quickly and easily buy and trade TTC. This will enhance TTC's exposure and allow the community to easily purchase, use and trade with TTC.

Founded in 2014, as one of the most reliable exchange worldwide, Bittrex aims to provide lightning-fast trade execution, dependable digital wallets and industry-leading security practices, and Bittrex International is a safe, reliable and advanced digital asset trading platform developed for international customers, utilising Bittrex's cutting-edge technology.

"Bittrex International is one of the best known, most liquid, and reliable platforms for trading digital assets. I want to take this opportunity to thank the international team at Bittrex in recognising the bright future of TTC Protocol and the company's proactive attitude in reaching a partnership to achieve a common goal," says Brian Cheong, TTC Protocol President & Founder.

Through a listing on Bittrex international, TTC Protocol's token, TTC, will continue to increase its visibility to communities worldwide already evident in the positive price action TTC has seen since its listing. TTC has continued to perform well after the massive pump it received after the announcement of its mainnet launch. Its performance is and will continue to resonate across markets and exchanges.

"Getting listed on another premier exchange, not only can enhances TTC's visibility and credibility to our global community, but also stimulates TTC's liquility by keep expanding our global community meanwhile giving our token holders the opportunity to realize the value of their investment."

TTC's main network, Rigi, will officially launch on March 31st, 2019. Preceding this, the token swap and representative election are planned to commence within 3 weeks.

SOURCE: TTC Protocol

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/539968/TTC-token-listed-on-Leading-Cryptocurrency-exchange-Bittrex-International