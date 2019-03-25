OKEx Puts Faith in UK Market Despite Brexit Uncertainty

VALLETTA, Malta, March 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- After launching British Pound (GBP) on its C2C (customer-to-customer) fiat-to-token trading platform, OKEx, a Malta-based world-leading digital asset exchange, visited the United Kingdom and got together a group of technology enthusiasts to discuss the blockchain development in the country at an evening networking event hosted yesterday in London.

During the "mindxchange" session, several crypto leaders attended and started an insightful conversation, specifically on the barriers of adopting cryptocurrencies in the UK. The panelists, including Stephan Ifrah, CEO of NapoleonX, Jack Power, Founder of The Crypto Clubs, Pete Wood, CEO of CoinBurp, Gregpry Klumov, CEO and Founder of Stasis and Philipp Pieper, CEO and Co-founder of Swarm Fund, pointed that a robust regulatory environment is the key to the next bull run in the digital assets market. As the adoption of blockchain technology is broadening in the UK and across the world, they call for prompt action to speed up getting a regulatory framework in place.

C2C Trading in British Pound (GBP) Market

Further down from the insight driven by the crypto-leaders, it is essential to know that OKEx C2C trading supports Bitcoin (BTC), Tether (USDT), Ethereum (ETH), and Litecoin (LTC), traders are eligible to open an order with completion of KYC level 1 verification and be a designated merchant, followed by linking the account to a valid UK bank account and a valid mobile number.

Welcome to be OKEx Merchants - Trade Better with Deluxe Experience

With exclusive privileges, being a designated merchant at OKEx C2C trading can enjoy exclusive advertising rights which include advertising freely and efficient trading, at the same time merchants will be given a verified badge (blue tick), officially acknowledging as a trusted merchant and a dedicated customer service which serves to resolve any issues within the shortest time. Learn more about being a merchant here .

"It has always been delightful to see the crypto community growing. The UK owns one of the fastest growing crypto communities in the world. Having observed such great potential, we wanted to support the needs here, and therefore, we launched GBP on our C2C platform," said Andy Cheung, Head of Operations of OKEx. "Despite the uncertainty on Brexit, we are still optimistic to the crypto market as this could be a new economic opportunity to both European Euro and British Pound."

C2C GBP Market Rewards

In celebration of the launch of C2C GBP market, OKEx will launch a promotion starting from today to March 26, 2019. The first 200 traders with no less than 8 hours of cumulative order placement time on the C2C GBP Market will be rewarded 10 USDT.

Traders can simply place a buy order and a sell order on the GBP Market (any one of the trading pairs). Accumulate more than 8 hours of order placement time within the promotion period. The bonus will be credited to the eligible OKEx accounts by Apr 12, 2019. For promotion T&C, please visit here.

LIMITED OFFER - Place a buy order and a sell order on the GBP to win USDT!

About OKEx

OKEx is a world-leading digital asset exchange headquartered in Malta, offering comprehensive digital assets trading services including token trading, futures trading, perpetual swap trading and index tracker to global traders with blockchain technology. Currently, the exchange offers over 400 token and futures trading pairs enabling users to optimize their strategies. The platform provides a safe, reliable, and stable environment for digital asset trading, serving millions of customers from over 200 countries and regions.

