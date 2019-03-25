Telenor Pakistan CEO to lead Telenor Group's Emerging Asia Cluster

(Fornebu, 25 March, 2019) Telenor Group today announced that effective 1 April, 2019, Irfan Khan, CEO of Telenor Pakistan, will assume additional leadership role as Telenor Group Executive Vice President and Cluster Head for Emerging Asia, joining Telenor Group's Executive Management Team.

"Irfan Khan is a valued leader within Telenor Group and has an accomplished history at Telenor Pakistan. I am pleased that he will take lead over our important growth markets in the Emerging Asia Cluster, in addition to retaining his role as Chief Executive Officer of Telenor Pakistan,' says Sigve Brekke, President and CEO of Telenor Group. "I am confident that Irfan will continue to lead our dedicated and talented teams to success, connecting the cluster's more than 130 million customers with services that matter to them and creating value for our shareholders. I'd like to also thank Irfan's predecessor in this role, Petter-Børre Furberg, for his leadership and achievements across our Asia region over the last several years."

In becoming Head of Telenor Group's Emerging Asia Cluster, Irfan Khan will join Telenor Group's Executive Management Team and will report directly to Telenor Group President and CEO, Sigve Brekke. Petter-Børre Furberg will become CEO of Telenor Norway and step out of Telenor Group's Executive Management.

Irfan Wahab Khan was appointed Chief Executive Officer of Telenor Pakistan on 1 August 2016. He had served in the position of Deputy CEO and Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) of Telenor Pakistan since April 2013. He has been with Telenor for 14 years and was the first employee in Telenor Pakistan when he started as Executive Vice President and Head of Corporate Affairs Division in 2004. Since then he has served in various positions within Telenor Group both in Asia and Europe, including Vice President Devices and Vice President - Head of Asia Distribution. Mr. Khan is also a Board Member of Telenor Microfinance Bank.

For high resolution image, click here (https://www.telenor.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/03/8T0A2470-HR.jpg).

Media contact:

Atle Lessum, SVP Acting Head of Communications, Telenor Group

+47 415 05 645 | atle.lessum@telenor.com (mailto:atle.lessum@telenor.com)





