Royal Philips: Philips convenes the 2019 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

March 25, 2019

Amsterdam, the Netherlands - Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA) today convenes the 2019 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (AGM) and publishes the agenda with explanatory notes. The agenda includes proposals to re-appoint Frans van Houten as President/CEO and member of the Board of Management, and Abhijit Bhattacharya as member of the Board of Management fulfilling the role of CFO. The AGM agenda also includes proposals to re-appoint David Pyott as a member of the Supervisory Board with immediate effect, and to appoint Elizabeth Doherty as a member of the Supervisory Board per August 1, 2019.

Ms Doherty is a senior finance executive with 30 years of international finance experience in large multi-national organizations across a range of industries. She has extensive operational experience in international consumer and retail businesses, specifically with branding, marketing and online sales. Her expertise will be invaluable in view of Philips' transformation into a customer-centric solutions company focused on health technology across the personal health and professional healthcare domains.

As previously reported, Heino von Prondzynski, whose third term will expire at the end of the AGM 2019, and Jackson Tai, whose second term will expire, will step down as members of the Supervisory Board.

Furthermore, the agenda includes the proposal to re-appoint Ernst & Young Accountants LLP as the external auditor of Philips. The AGM will be held at the Hotel Okura Amsterdam (Ferdinand Bolstraat 333, Amsterdam) on Thursday May 9, 2019, beginning at 14:00 hours CET.

Click here to view the complete agenda with explanatory notes, the Annual Report 2018 (which was published on February 26, 2019), the binding nominations, as well as all other documents related to the AGM, including the new services agreements between the company and each of Mr Van Houten and Mr Bhattacharya.

For further information, please contact:

Steve Klink

Philips Group Press Office

Tel.: +31 6 10888824

E-mail: steve.klink@philips.com



Ksenija Gonciarenko

Philips Investor Relations

Tel.: +31 20 59 77055

E-mail: ksenija.gonciarenko@philips.com



About Royal Philips

Royal Philips.