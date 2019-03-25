The Alliance for Regenerative Medicine Announces Final Agenda for 2019 Cell & Gene Meeting on the Mediterranean

WASHINGTON, D.C. - March 25, 2019

The Alliance for Regenerative Medicine (ARM), the international advocacy organization representing the cell and gene therapy and broader advanced therapies sector, has released the final agenda for its inaugural 2019 Cell & Gene Meeting on the Mediterranean, being held from 23-25 April in Barcelona, Spain. Panels and discussions will focus on some of the key topics and issues facing the sector, including manufacturing, pricing and reimbursement, and the scientific, clinical, and regulatory landscape going forward.

The event, modeled on ARM's highly successful Cell & Gene Meeting on the Mesa, brings together the entire cell and gene therapy community from Europe and beyond. The program, which is expected to attract more than 250 attendees, will feature expert-led panels, extensive one-on-one partnering capabilities, exclusive networking opportunities, and 50+ dedicated presentations by the leading publicly traded and privately held companies in the space.

Janet Lambert, CEO of ARM, commented: "Many gene and cell therapies originated in Europe, and it continues to be a key contributor to the regenerative medicine and advanced therapies sector. We are delighted to be hosting our inaugural Cell & Gene Meeting on the Mediterranean, in Barcelona.

"Rapid advancement in the gene and cell therapy sector, with many products now on the market and many more in late stage clinical trials, has resulted in commercial challenges and regulatory hurdles that need to be addressed by stakeholders if we want to ensure that patients will be able to access these transformative therapies. With high-quality, high-profile speakers and panels now confirmed, we are expecting lively and informative discussions and debate."

Confirmed speakers include:

Guido Rasi, Director General, European Medicines Agency (EMA)

Matthew Durdy, Chief Business Officer, Cell and Gene Therapy Catapult

Dan Faga, Chief Business Officer, Spark Therapeutics

Alison Finger, Chief Commercial Officer, bluebird bio

Claire Foreman, Head of Acute Programs, National Health Service

Owen Marks, Country Lead, Rare Diseases, Pfizer

Pascal Touchon, SVP, Global Head of Cell and Gene Europe, Novartis

Luca Alberici, Ph.D., Chief Business Officer, MolMed

Miguel Forte, CEO, Zelluna Immunotherapy

Etienne Jousseaume, Head of Market Access, Cell and Gene Europe, Novartis

Jason Meyenburg, Chief Commercial Officer, Orchard Therapeutics

Usman Azam, President and CEO, Tmunity Therapeutics

Thomas Fellner, Ph.D., Head of Cell and Gene Therapy, Lonza

Joseph Tarnowski, Ph.D., SVP, Cell and Gene Therapy Platforms, Medicinal Science and Technology, R&D, GSK

Matthew Patterson, Chairman and CEO, Audentes Therapeutics; Chairman, Alliance for Regenerative Medicine

Amy DuRoss, Co-Founder and CEO, Vineti

Sven Kili, M.D., Principal, Sven Kili Consulting

Christopher Vann, Chief Operating Officer, Autolus Therapeutics

Rogerio Vivaldi, M.D., President and CEO, Sigilon Therapeutics

Ian Hudson, M.D., Chief Executive, Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency

Katsuaki Ura, Deputy Director, Office of International Regulatory Affairs, Pharmaceutical Safety and Environmental Health Bureau, Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare

Keith Thompson, CEO, Cell and Gene Therapy Catapult

2019 presenting companies include: Adaptimmune; Adverum Biotechnologies; AGTC; Andalusian Initiative for Advanced Therapies; Aspect Biosystems; Audentes Therapeutics; Avectas; Axovant Gene Therapies; Biostage; BioTime; bluebird bio; BlueRock Therapeutics; B-MoGen Biotechnologies; Bone Therapeutics; Caribou Biosciences; Cellerant Therapeutics; Chimeric Therapeutics; Cryoport; Cynata Therapeutics; DiscGenics; FUJIFILM Cellular Dynamics; Genethon; Healios; Invitrx Therapeutics; Iovance Biotherapeutics; Kiadis Pharma; LogicBio Therapeutics; Longeveron; Lonza Pharma & Biotech; MaxCyte; MeiraGTx; MolMed; NAVAN Technologies; Orchard Therapeutics; Organovo; Oxford BioMedica; PDC*line Pharma; PolarityTE; Precision BioSciences; Promethera Biosciences; REGENXBIO; ReNeuron; Rexgenero; Sangamo Therapeutics; Seraxis; Sigilon Therapeutics; Spark Therapeutics; Terumo BCT; TikoMed; Tmunity Therapeutics; uniQure; VERIGRAFT; Vivet Therapeutics; and Zelluna Immunotherapy.

About the Alliance for Regenerative Medicine

The Alliance for Regenerative Medicine (ARM) is an international multi-stakeholder advocacy organization that promotes legislative, regulatory, and reimbursement initiatives necessary to facilitate access to life-giving advances in regenerative medicine worldwide. Founded in 2009, ARM works to increase public understanding of the field and its potential to transform human healthcare, providing business development and investor outreach services to support the growth of its 310+ member organizations worldwide. ARM represents the interests of therapeutic developers, academic research institutions, major medical centres, investors, and patient groups that comprise the broader regenerative medicine community and is the prominent international advocacy organization in this field.

ARM has 70+ members across 15 countries in Europe. ARM aims to work closely with European stakeholders, leveraging its membership to create a supportive commercial and regulatory environment to create better conditions for the development and commercialization of ATMPs in Europe; develop strong stakeholder support around proposed solutions to improve patient access to ATMPs; promote clear, predictable and efficient regulatory framework across Europe; and promote international convergence of key regulations and guidances.