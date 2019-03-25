Epilog Laser Announces Exciting New Rebrand

Changes reflect evolving business and expansion of laser product offerings

GOLDEN, Colo., March 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Epilog Laser, the leading producer of CO2 and fiber laser engraving, cutting and marking systems, announced today the launch of a new corporate brand identity including a redesign of the company's website, logo, graphics, communications, and correspondence.

"Since our inception in 1988, Epilog Laser has built a strong reputation for innovation and quality. We want our logo to tell the story of the manufacturing technology company that we have grown to be," said Mike Dean, vice president of sales and marketing for Epilog Laser. "The new logo design reflects the modern technologies and advanced features that we are incorporating into our new product lines."



"We believe at Epilog that the brand has evolved during the past thirty years. We want the brand and the logo to best reflect the technological achievements we've accomplished during those years and where we're going in the future," explained Devon Posey, graphic designer at Epilog Laser.

Not only does the rebranding feature a sleeker look for Epilog's corporate identity, but the new horizontal and vertical logos are also more streamlined for digital and print mediums. The new logo features a more modern look, but also maintains a familiarity in terms of color and the iconic "E" that encompasses all that Epilog is known for: high-quality machines and top-notch customer support before, during, and after the sale.

For more information and to check out Epilog's new look, please visit www.epiloglaser.com .

About Epilog Laser

Since 1988, Epilog Laser has been designing and manufacturing flying-optics-based CO2 and fiber laser systems that can engrave and/or cut wood, acrylic, metal, plastic, fabric, rubber and many other materials. Epilog specializes in developing laser systems that create unprecedented marking and cutting quality on all types of products. The company produces versatile and reliable systems that are affordable and easy to use. For more information, visit

