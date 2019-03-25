Clinical Laserthermia Systems Americas, Inc.: CLS Presents Studies for Image-Guided Laser, Heat-Induced Cancer Immunotherapy for Tumors at ECIO 2019

Studies Shared by Physicians from Marseilles Hospital & Portuguese Institute of Oncology

"We look forward to continuing our work with the doctors and hospitals in Marseilles and Porto and thank them for sharing their knowledge with ECIO attendees regarding our heat-induced cancer immunotherapy," stated Lars-Erik Eriksson, CEO of CLS. "This is an exciting time in medicine as integration advances between medical devices, instruments, and imaging systems are enabling more precise and less invasive treatments for patients resulting in better outcomes and faster recovery."

At its booth, CLS will preview its future platform for MR temperature monitoring currently being developed within the framework of its partnerships with Image Guided Therapy SA (IGT) and Siemens Healthineers. The company's laser thermotherapy system enables minimally invasive treatments of tumors and soft tissue using MR or CT/US-guided procedures with monitoring and real-time feedback of tissue temperature for exact therapy, precise guidance, and ablation control.

About Clinical Laserthermia Systems

Clinical Laserthermia Systems AB (publ), develops and sells the TRANBERG|Thermal Therapy System and specially designed sterile disposable products for safe, gentle and effective treatment of cancerous tumors. The products are marketed for image-guided laser ablation and for treatment with immuno-stimulating interstitial laser thermotherapy, imILT. The company, which is headquartered in Lund Sweden and has a subsidiary in Berlin, Germany and Boston, MA, USA, is listed Nasdaq First North under the ticker CLS B. Certified Adviser:Västra Hamnen Corporate Finance AB, Tel: +46 40 200 250, E-mail: ca@vhcorp.se . Further information is available on www.clinicallaser.se

Media Contact

TopSpin Communications

Joe Waldygo

P: 480-363-8774, E: joe@topspinpr.com

Contact Information

Clinical Laserthermia Systems AB:

Lars-Erik Eriksson, CEO

P: +46 70 290 33 00, E: lee@clinicallaser.se