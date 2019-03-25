Clinical Laserthermia Systems Americas, Inc.: CLS Presents MRI-Guided, Laser Ablation Solutions for Prostate Cancer at CME-Accredited Conferences in London, Paris & Amsterdam

More Than 1.3 Million New Cases of Prostate Cancer Worldwide in 2018

LUND, Sweden, March 25, 2019(publ) (CLS) today announced it will be exhibiting and presenting its High Precision, Image-Guided Laser Ablation Solutions at three CME-Accredited Medical Conferences & Workshops in the UK, France, and Netherlands this April 2019. CLS Thermal Therapy products are currently in use at hospitals and clinics in the U.S. and EU for patient treatments and also undergoing several clinical trials.



"CLS is excited to be participating in these three medical education events highlighting the latest MRI- and Ultra Sound-guided diagnostic techniques and treatments for prostate cancer," said Lars-Erik Eriksson, CEO of CLS. "Physicians are extremely interested in Image-guided therapies now that the latest technology advancements are enabling more precision, accuracy, and effectiveness for treating their patients."

CLS - April 2019 Conferences & Workshops with CME Accreditation

1.) Prostate Imaging & Focal Therapy Masterclass 2019 , (9 CME Points)

5-6 April 2019 - Sir Alexander Fleming Building, Imperial College, South Kensington Campus, London.

2.) UDRI - Fourth International Workshop on Diagnostic and Interventional Prostate MRI , (14 CME Points)

11-12 April 2019 - Cochin Hospital, Paris, France.

3.) ECIO - European Conference on Interventional Oncology , (21 CME Points)

8-11 April 2019 - Amsterdam, Netherlands.

The CLS TRANBERG |Thermal Therapy System provides advanced technology for minimally invasive treatments of tumors and soft tissue using MRI images and real-time thermometry for precise guidance. Its unique, non-cooled, laser fiber technology optimizes heat distribution and helps reduce procedure times.

Clinical Laserthermia Systems AB (publ), develops and sells the TRANBERG|Thermal Therapy System and specially designed sterile disposable products for safe, gentle and effective treatment of cancerous tumors. The products are marketed for image-guided laser ablation and for treatment with immuno-stimulating interstitial laser thermotherapy, imILT. The company, which is headquartered in Lund Sweden and has a subsidiary in Berlin, Germany and Boston, MA, USA, is listed Nasdaq First North under the ticker CLS B. Certified Adviser:Västra Hamnen Corporate Finance AB, Tel: +46 40 200 250 E-mail: ca@vhcorp.se . Further information is available on www.clinicallaser.se

Media Contact

TopSpin Communications

Joe Waldygo

P: 480-363-8774

E: joe@topspinpr.com