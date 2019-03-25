Das folgende Instrument wird heute EX-Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt.

Aus technischen Gruenden wird der EX-Indikator nicht angezeigt.



The following instrument will be traded EX-capital adjustment today.

Due to technical reasons the EX-indicator will not be displayed.



FR0000044471 GD6 RAMSAY GEN.D.S.INH.EO-,75