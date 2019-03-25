KUALA LUMPUR, Mar 25, 2019 - (ACN Newswire) - In celebration of International Women's Day recently, Morgan Philips Group paid homage to five inspiring female entrepreneurs within the online arena and named Sharala Axryd, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of The Center of Applied Data Science (CADS) as one of the five women who have successfully redefined the way business is conducted.The only Asian on the list, Sharala is known for her passion in data science and established CADS to enable innovation by creating economic opportunities for those who want to make the change. Never one to rest on her laurels, Sharala is always working towards setting the benchmark for data science education as well as empowering the next generation of data science professionals."To be named among the top female online entrepreneurs by Morgan Philips Group is gratifying, especially given the fact it is on the world stage as not just the only Malaysian but the only ASEAN women overall. The biggest takeaway from this is that if ASEAN women prove themselves by performing up to standards, they too can be recognised for their contributions towards innovating within the technology industry. It is my vision to create a pipeline of women leaders for the data science field that through their success will redefine opportunities for future generations of women," said Sharala.As a prominent female thought leader in the data science space, Sharala is highly-sought after for sharing her insights on topics ranging from analytics to women in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics). Sharala's achievements include bringing in The Data Incubator, an American-based data science centre, to Malaysia; launching the first data science accelerator programme in 2016 as well as taking the lead in an initiative with the Harvard Business School in Boston, supporting the national agenda to be the hub for Big Data Analytics. More recently, she spearheaded the launch of Data For Her, a unique chapter that encourages the participation of women in data science while fostering comprehensive equality, diversity and inclusivity in the technology industry.Morgan Philips Group is a major international recruitment business with offices in Europe, the USA, Latin America, the Middle East and Asia. For the full list of influential female online entrepreneurs by Morgan Philips Group, click here. https://bit.ly/2uqLG9gAbout The Center of Applied Data Science (CADS)Established in October 2015, The Center of Applied Data Science was set up to respond to the critical need for real world qualified data scientists and data professionals in the face of digital disruption. Its aim is to nurture a new generation of Data Professionals who can meet and exceed the needs of today's data disrupted world through an accelerated and rigorous program of best-of-class mentorship that will solve real business challenges within organizations, as well as real-world situations outside. The Center of Applied Data Science partnered with The Data Incubator, New York, US to bring ASEAN's first Data Science accelerator program to transform the brightest science and engineering talents in South East Asia into qualified, top-notch quality data scientists. Further information about The Center of Applied Data Science is available at http://www.thecads.com/This press release is issued on behalf of: The Center of Applied Data ScienceFor further enquiries, please contact Reshvinder Kaur at 017 275 7985 or Khadijah Yusof at 010 425 2068Source: The Center of Applied Data ScienceCopyright 2019 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.