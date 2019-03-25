Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

EQS Group-News: Dynamics Group AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous Change Meyer Burger - Sentis Capital launches website 2019-03-25 / 08:00 Press Release Balzers, March 25, 2019 *Change Meyer Burger - Sentis Capital launches website * Sentis Capital calls for a new start at Meyer Burger Technology AG (MBT). Sentis Capital was the largest investor in the last capital increase of MBT in December 2016 and thus helped to avert an insolvency of the company. The website www.changemeyerburger.ch [1] is intended to provide interested stakeholders with an overview of the measures the company must take to regain shareholder confidence and put the company on the road to success. Sentis Capital will announce its voting intentions, supported by appropriate justification on this website, as soon as the invitation and the agenda for the Annual General Meeting are published. Sentis Capital calls upon all shareholders to exercise their voting rights at the Annual General Meeting on May 2, 2019 in the spirit of shareholder democracy. The aim is to establish modern and shareholder-friendly corporate governance in line with best practice at Meyer Burger Technology. We are convinced about MBT's leading position as a special technology provider in the production of highly efficient solar cells and modules. As an active shareholder, we want this potential to be finally converted into successful results in the long term and to create shareholder value in the interests of all shareholders. _Anton Karl, Mark Kerekes, _ Members of the Board of Sentis Capital PCC, a subsidiary of Elbogross SA *Further information:* Dynamics Group AG Andreas Durisch Phone: +41 79 358 87 32 E-Mail: adu@dynamicsgroup.ch www.changemeyerburger.ch [1] *About Sentis Capital* Sentis Capital PCC, Balzers, is a subsidiary of Elbogross SA and is responsible for the treasury management and capital market investment of the entire group. Elbogross SA is a holding company based in Switzerland and wholly owned by Petr Kondrashev, resident in Lower Austria. The divisions of Elbogross SA originate from a former industrial conglomerate in the mineral fertilizer sector. Today, the focus of its activities is on corporate investments and real estate. Additional features: Document: http://n.eqs.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=JVFKPBWQXO [2] Document title: Sentis_Launhces Website End of Corporate News 791005 2019-03-25 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=6b3ccc793a20cfc65264c5cbd95506b4&application_id=791005&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=03eacf323ff633b696d2c71a66f32bae&application_id=791005&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 25, 2019 03:00 ET (07:00 GMT)