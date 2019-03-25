Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN WHOLE OR IN PART IN, INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OR REGULATIONS OF THAT JURISDICTION THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS BEING MADE PURSUANT TO RULE 2.5 OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER RULES THIS ANNOUNCEMENT CONTAINS INSIDE INFORMATION FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE 25 March 2019 RECOMMENDED CASH OFFER for IFG group PLC by Saintmichelco limited A WHOLLY-OWNED INDIRECT SUBSIDIARY OF FUNDS Advised BY EPIRIS LLP TO BE IMPLEMENTED BY WAY OF A SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT UNDER CHAPTER 1 OF PART 9 OF THE COMPANIES ACT 2014 Summary · Epiris GP Limited ("Epiris GP"), as General Partner of the Epiris Funds advised by Epiris LLP ("Epiris"), and IFG Group plc ("IFG") are pleased to announce that they have reached agreement on the terms of a recommended cash offer pursuant to which SaintMichelCo Limited ("Bidco"), a wholly owned indirect subsidiary of the Epiris Funds, will acquire the entire issued and to be issued share capital of IFG. · Under the terms of the Acquisition, IFG Shareholders will be entitled to receive: for each IFG Ordinary Share GBP1.93 in cash · The Acquisition values the entire issued and to be issued ordinary share capital of IFG at approximately GBP206 million. · The Acquisition represents: · a premium of approximately 46 per cent. to IFG's closing share price of GBP1.325 on 22 March 2019 (being the last practicable date prior to the publication of this Announcement); · a premium of approximately 44 per cent. to IFG's volume weighted average share price of approximately GBP1.34 over the one month period ended on 22 March 2019; · a premium of approximately 42 per cent. to IFG's volume weighted average share price of approximately GBP1.36 over the three month period ended on 22 March 2019; and · a multiple of approximately 21.4 times IFG's adjusted after tax earnings for the year ended 31 December 2018. · If any dividend or other distribution is authorised, declared, made or paid in respect of the IFG Ordinary Shares on or after the date of this Announcement, Bidco reserves the right to reduce the Consideration by the aggregate amount of such dividend or other distribution. · Commenting on the Acquisition, Kathryn Purves, CEO of IFG, said: "We are pleased to be announcing this transaction today and believe it is an excellent outcome for shareholders, for the company, and for our clients. The offer by Epiris represents a compelling opportunity for shareholders to realise an immediate and attractive cash value for their shareholding in IFG today. In addition, our employees and clients will benefit under the ownership of Epiris which should help accelerate the delivery of IFG's strategic objectives and the underlying strategies of James Hay and Saunderson House." · Commenting on the Acquisition, Owen Wilson of Epiris said: "We are delighted that the Board of IFG has recommended our offer and we are excited to work with management to realise the growth potential of James Hay and of Saunderson House and to further enhance their position in their respective markets. James Hay, a trusted provider in the SIPP market, and Saunderson House, a differentiated independent wealth manager, both have strong reputations across their broad range of clients". · It is intended that the Acquisition will be implemented by means of a High Court sanctioned scheme of arrangement under Chapter 1 of Part 9 of the Act (or, if Bidco elects, subject to the terms of the Transaction Agreement and with the consent of the Panel, a Takeover Offer). The Acquisition is conditional on, among other things, (i) the approval by IFG Shareholders of the Scheme Meeting Resolution and the EGM Resolutions; (ii) the sanction of the Scheme and the confirmation of the Reduction of Capital, by the High Court; and (iii) receipt of required regulatory and other necessary approvals. · Having taken into account the relevant factors and applicable risks, the IFG Board, who has been so advised by Evercore and Goodbody, financial advisers to IFG, consider the terms of the Acquisition as set out in this Announcement to be fair and reasonable. In providing such advice, Evercore and Goodbody have taken into account the commercial assessments of the IFG Directors. Evercore and Goodbody are providing independent financial advice to the IFG Directors for the purposes of Rule 3 of the Takeover Rules. · Accordingly the IFG Board unanimously recommends that IFG Shareholders vote in favour of the Acquisition and all of the Resolutions, as they intend to do in respect of their own beneficial holdings of, in aggregate, 874,879 IFG Ordinary Shares which represent, in aggregate, approximately 0.83 per cent. of the existing issued share capital of IFG as at the last practicable date before this Announcement being 22 March 2019. · In addition, Bidco has received an irrevocable undertaking to vote in favour of the Acquisition from Crownway Capital ULC, a company owned and controlled by John Gallagher and his Connected Persons, in respect of 10,166,816 IFG Ordinary Shares representing approximately 9.65 per cent. of the issued share capital of IFG. · In aggregate therefore, irrevocable undertakings and other commitments to vote in favour of each of the Resolutions required to implement the Scheme have been received by Bidco over 11,041,695 IFG Ordinary Shares, representing approximately 10.48 per cent. of the issued share capital of IFG. Further details of the irrevocable undertakings are set out below in paragraph 4 of this Announcement, including the circumstances in which the irrevocable undertakings cease to be binding. · The Scheme Document, which will contain, amongst other things, further information about the Acquisition, notices convening the Scheme Meeting and the Extraordinary General Meeting, the expected timetable for Completion and action to be taken by IFG Shareholders, will be published as soon as practicable and, in any event, within 28 days of this Announcement. It is anticipated that the Scheme will, subject to obtaining the necessary regulatory and other necessary approvals, be declared effective in the second half of 2019. About Epiris LLP · Epiris is one of the longest-established private equity firms in the UK. Formerly known as Electra Partners, Epiris managed the FTSE 250-listed investment trust Electra Private Equity PLC until 2017, and in 2018 Epiris announced the final close of Epiris Fund II, an institutional private equity fund that attracted capital commitments totalling GBP821 million from some of the world's leading investors. · Epiris invests in UK-headquartered businesses with an enterprise value of between GBP75 million and GBP500 million. It has a strong track record of transforming businesses in partnership with exceptional management teams. Its approach is to focus on strategic clarity, operational excellence, growth acceleration and M&A. About IFG plc · IFG is a financial services holding company with full market listings in London and Dublin. IFG's businesses provide financial solutions to end customers and financial advisers. James Hay provides pensions administration and investment platform services and Saunderson House is an independent wealth manager and financial adviser. · As at 31 December 2018, IFG had GBP30.2 billion of assets under administration or advice across James Hay (GBP25.3 billion of assets under administration) and Saunderson House (GBP4.9 billion of assets under advice). In the year ended 31 December 2018, IFG reported an adjusted operating profit of GBP12.4 million and, on a statutory basis, a post tax loss of GBP1.0 million. IFG generated operating free cash flow of GBP6.6 million and net cash flow (after interest, retention payments and head office restructuring costs) of GBP3.1 million for the year ended 31 December 2018. This summary should be read in conjunction with the full text of the following Announcement and its appendices. 