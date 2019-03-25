Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

IFG Group plc (IFP) IFG Group plc: Preliminary Statement 25-March-2019 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. IFG GROUP PLC PRELIMINARY STATEMENT OF RESULTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018 ****************************************************************************** **** THIS ANNOUNCEMENT CONTAINS INSIDE INFORMATION The IFG Directors accept responsibility for the information contained in this announcement To the best of the knowledge and belief of the IFG Directors (who have taken all reasonable care to ensure such is the case), the information contained in this announcement is in accordance with the facts and does not omit anything likely to affect the import of such information. The sources and bases for the information in this announcement relating to the Acquisition are set out in Appendix A to the Rule 2.5 Announcement relating to the Acquisition dated 25 March 2019. RECOMMENDED OFFER IFG Group plc ("IFG") is pleased to announce that it has reached agreement with Epiris GP Limited, as General Partner of the Epiris Funds advised by Epiris LLP ("Epiris"), on the terms of a recommended cash offer pursuant to which SaintMichelCo Limited ("Bidco"), a wholly owned indirect subsidiary of the Epiris Funds, will acquire the entire issued and to be issued share capital of IFG. Consequently, Bidco has today announced its firm intention to make an offer for IFG under Rule 2.5 of the Takeover Rules. Under the terms of the proposed acquisition, IFG shareholders will be entitled to receive GBP1.93 for each IFG Ordinary Share, valuing the entire issued and to be issued ordinary share capital of IFG at approximately GBP206 million. The proposed acquisition represents: · a premium of approximately 46 per cent to IFG's closing share price of GBP1.325 on 22 March 2019 (being the last practicable date prior to the publication of this Announcement); · a premium of approximately 44 per cent to IFG's volume weighted average share price of approximately GBP1.34 over the one-month period ended on 22 March 2019; · a premium of approximately 42 per cent to IFG's volume weighted average share price of approximately GBP1.36 over the three-month period ended on 22 March 2019; and · a multiple of approximately 21.4 times IFG's adjusted after tax earnings for the year ended 31 December 2018. improved underlying performance ............................... Financial Highlights 2018 2017 Change Revenue (GBPm) 87.6 78.4 12% Adjusted operating profit (GBPm) 12.4 10.5 18% Operating profit/(loss) (GBPm) 0.3 (0.4) - Adjusted EPS (p) 9.14 8.34 10% Basic EPS (p) (0.90) (0.32) - Free cash flow (GBPm) 6.6 5.7 16% · Revenue growth of 12% to GBP87.6 million (2017: GBP78.4 million) driven by repricing and increases in the Bank of England interest rate in James Hay and strong performance in Saunderson House · Adjusted operating profit increased 18% to GBP12.4 million (2017: GBP10.5 million) demonstrating the strength of the underlying businesses · Exceptional costs of GBP9.9 million (2017 GBP8.8 million) including a provision of GBP4.9 million in relation to the dual trustee review and GBP3.0 million retention payments following the cancelled sales process of Saunderson House · Operating profit (after exceptional costs and amortisation) was GBP0.3 million up from a loss of GBP0.4 million in 2017 · A 10% increase in adjusted EPS to 9.14 pence (2017 8.34 pence). Basic loss per share was 0.90 pence, compared to a loss of 0.32 pence in the prior year · Based on a more prudent assessment of regulatory capital, the group has capital resources of GBP25.6 million (2017: GBP49.5 million) which is 502% of its Pillar 1 requirement (2017: 750%) and surplus to its Pillar 2 requirements Operational James Hay 2018 2017 Assets under administration (GBPbn) 25.3 25.5 New Clients 4,651 6,116 Total Clients 58,753 58,551 Retention rate 93% 93% Adjusted Operating Profit (GBPm) 10.3 6.1 · AUA 1% lower than 2017 at GBP25.3 billion (2017: GBP25.5 billion) with adverse market movements over the year offsetting net inflows · James Hay added 4,651 new clients during 2018, down 24% on 2017, driven largely by the slow-down in the defined benefit ("DB") transfer market following a significant rise in this market in 2017 · James Hay now serves 58,753 clients (2017: 58,551) of which 55,200 are in SIPPs with the remaining 3,553 in SSAS and Wrap products. Client retention remains stable at 93% · Reviewed c.20% of dual-trustee SSAS schemes and provided GBP4.9 million as a best estimate of costs to resolve these matters across the whole book · We have submitted an application under s268 Finance Act 2004 for the discharge of the HMRC assessment in respect of Elysian Fuels for tax years ended 5 April 2012 and 5 April 2013 and expect to submit applications in relation to later tax years in due course. We currently expect that a process involving appeals to tribunal would be unlikely to complete before the end of 2019 Saunderson House 2018 2017 Assets under advice (GBPbn) 4.9 5.1 New Clients 239 247 Total Clients 2,342 2,121 Retention rate 99% 96% Adjusted Operating Profit (GBPm) 7.1 8.6 · AUA 4% lower than 2017 with adverse market movements over the year offsetting net inflows · Saunderson House achieved 239 new client wins in 2018, slightly down compared to 247 in 2017 but a strong result, particularly in light of distraction from the cancelled sale process · Continued strong demand for Discretionary Management Services (DMS) making up c.60% of new client wins · Saunderson House now serves 2,342 clients (up 10% from 2,121 in 2017) with client retention improving to 99% (2017: 96%) Strategic and proposed acquisition Following a challenging start to 2018, we have made good progress on identifying and implementing our near-term priorities; building two self-reliant businesses within an efficient group structure and making meaningful progress in relation to legacy issues. During the course of 2018, we have reviewed a range of options available to the Group to assess whether greater value might be realised for shareholders through alternative ownership structures. The review considered, amongst other options, a demerger and the sale of one or both of the subsidiaries. Having taken into account the relevant factors and applicable risks, the IFG Board consider the terms of the proposed acquisition to be fair and reasonable. Accordingly, the IFG Board unanimously recommends that IFG shareholders vote in favour of the acquisition, as they intend to do in respect of their own holdings. Kathryn Purves, Chief Executive of IFG Group plc, commented: "We are pleased to be announcing this transaction today and believe it is an excellent outcome for shareholders, for the company, and for our clients. The offer by Epiris represents a compelling opportunity for shareholders to realise an immediate and attractive cash value for their shareholding in IFG today. In addition, our employees and clients will benefit under the ownership of Epiris which should help broaden and accelerate the delivery of IFG's strategic objectives and the underlying strategies of James Hay and Saunderson House." Contacts: Kathryn Purves Gavin Howard Group Chief Executive Group Chief Financial Officer IFG Group plc IFG Group plc Tel: +44 20 3887 6181 Tel: +44 20 3887 6181 Media enquiries: Justin Griffiths Jack Hickey Powerscourt Powerscourt Tel: +44 20 7250 1446 Tel: +353 1536 0683 Presentation of results and dial-in There will be a presentation of these results to analysts and investors/fund managers at 9.30am today at Macquarie offices, Ropemaker Place, 28 Ropemaker Street, London EC2Y 9HD. The slides for this presentation can be downloaded from IFG's website, www.ifggroup.com. There will also be audio conference access to the presentation. The access details for the presentation are: Confirmation Code: 9484905 ' Location Phone Number United Kingdom +44 (0)330 336 9105 Ireland +353 (0)1 246 5638 France +33 (0)1 76 77 22 74 Germany +49 (0)69 2222 13420 Switzerland +41 (0)22 567 5729 US +1 323-794-2093 Extract from Chairman's Statement ********************************** DELIVERING SHAREHOLDER VALUE ............................ STRATEGY I believe we have made substantive progress at IFG Group this year. The underlying businesses have performed well, in spite of distractions in the first four months of the year which were dominated by the assessments from HMRC in relation to Elysian Fuels and the Saunderson House sales process, which was later cancelled. These issues provided the backdrop against which the new management team was appointed in April 2018. Since then, we have focused on operational performance within our businesses

