Anaqua: ideaPoint Announces Integration of Clarivate Analytics' Cortellis for Enhanced Competitive Insight

Industry leading BioPharma Partnering Software now provides competitive intelligence insight to enhance strategic partnering and accelerate growth

BOSTON, March 25, 2019, a leading software provider of intellectual property and innovation management solutions, today announced that ideaPoint is now enhanced with the integration of content from CortellisTM, a suite of intelligence solutions provided by Clarivate Analytics. Cortellis is designed to unlock hidden insights to enable data-driven decision making across the R&D lifecycle. The integration brings Cortellis Competitive Intelligenceto ideaPoint users, supporting faster, more accurate analysis of business development options.



Through this partnership, ideaPoint users can now enhance competitive insight. With a simple click, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies can unlock the landscape of an opportunity to quickly understand white space or perform a high-level canvas to determine best candidates for Merger & Acquisition or Licensing opportunities. The addition of selected Cortellis content enables users to view comparator deals and discover areas of active partnering activity.

"At Anaqua, we are dedicated to delivering the most sophisticated intelligent data and analytics our clients can leverage to exponentially bring value to their business," said Bob Romeo, CEO of Anaqua. "Integrating Cortellis content within ideaPoint further supports our efforts in making the biopharma industry a more collaborative, efficient space."

"Organizations looking to get the most value out of their Partnering & Innovation Programs now have the opportunity to enhance their competitive insight by pairing market intelligence directly with a partnering opportunity," said Scott Shaunessy, CEO of ideaPoint. "Partnerships with elite providers such as Clarivate Analytics demonstrate our commitment to making it easier for the biopharma industry to capitalize on partnering opportunities and increase success across the drug development lifecycle."

About Anaqua

Anaquais a premium provider of integrated, end-to-end innovation and intellectual property.

About Clarivate Analytics

Clarivate Analytics is a global leader in providing trusted insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation. Building on a heritage going back more than a century and a half, we have built some of the most trusted brands across the innovation lifecycle, including Web of Science, Cortellis, Derwent, CompuMark, MarkMonitor, and Techstreet. Today, Clarivate Analytics is a new and independent company, on a bold entrepreneurial mission to help our clients radically reduce the time from new ideas to life-changing innovations. For more information, please visit www.clarivate.com.

About Cortellis

Cortellis gives life to science by unlocking the hidden insights in data. This industry-leading solution curates the broadest and deepest sources of intelligence to enable precise, actionable answers to specific questions across the R&D lifecycle - from discovery and clinical development through regulatory submission and commercialization. By supporting data-driven decisions, Cortellis helps pharmaceutical companies, biotech and medical device/diagnostic firms accelerate innovation. In 2017, 80% of U.S. companies filing NMEs, 91% of companies achieving breakthrough therapy status and 70% of the top licensing deals were informed by Cortellis intelligence.

To learn more, visit Clarivate.com/Cortellis.



Forward-Looking Statements

This press release and oral statements made with respect to information contained in this release may contain forward-looking statements regarding Clarivate Analytics. Forward-looking statements provide Clarivate Analytics' current expectations or forecasts of future events and may include statements regarding anticipated synergies and other future expectations. These statements involve risks and uncertainties including factors outside of Clarivate Analytics' control that may cause actual results to differ materially. Clarivate Analytics undertakes no obligation to update or revise the statements made herein, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Attachment