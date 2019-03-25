Net Insight AB: Net Insight joins the SRT Alliance endorsing interoperable professional media transport

Taking the next step in its strategy to make professional Internet media transport more open

Stockholm, Sweden - Net Insight today joins the SRT Alliance, endorsing interoperable professional media transport and will participate in a NAB 2019 panel about leveraging SRT and cloud broadcast services to accelerate production in the Microsoft Azure ecosystem.

High quality professional media transport over the Internet is maturing rapidly, creating the need for open ecosystems in which multiple vendors can interoperate. SRT is a free open source video transport protocol and technology stack that is available for anyone to use, today endorsed and implemented by many vendors in the industry.

"SRT has a large following and is implemented in everything from encoders and decoders to cloud platforms such as Microsoft Azure," says Love Thyresson, Head of Internet Media Transport at Net Insight. "Joining the SRT Alliance is in line with our strategy to embrace open technology for transporting professional high-quality media content over the Internet."

As part of embracing SRT, Net Insight is joining more than 190 other members in the SRT Alliance, an organization with the mission to facilitate the adoption of SRT.

"We are very happy to see Net Insight, one of the pioneers of reliable Internet streaming of professional media content, joining the SRT Alliance," says Sylvio Jelovcich, SRT Alliance Leader and Vice President of Global Alliances, Haivision. "It is yet another proof point for the value of industry partnerships and collaboration as well as open protocols and technology stacks."

Attend the free NAB panel discussion about "SRT and Cloud Broadcast Services in the Microsoft Azure Ecosystem", featuring video streaming experts from Al Jazeera, Avid, Haivision, Microsoft and Net Insight, April 9 at 4pm by registering at: https://www3.haivision.com/nab-azure-pr-ni

For further information, please contact:

Ulrik Rohne, VP Media Networks, +46 8 685 04 00, ulrik.rohne@netinsight.net

About Net Insight

Net Insight's vision is to enable a live and interactive media experience for anyone on earth. Our aim is to lead progress and enable a global media marketplace where live content can be exchanged and interaction among TV audiences can take place in real-time. We want to create the media experience of the future, centered on content.

Net Insight delivers products, software and services for effective, high-quality media transport, coupled with the effective management of resources, all, which creates an enhanced TV experience. Net Insight's offerings span across the entire media spectrum, starting from TV cameras and TV studios, right through to the TV consumers. Our solutions benefit network operators, and TV and production companies, by lowering total cost of ownership, improving their workflow efficiencies and providing them with the ability to capture new business opportunities.

More than 500 world-class customers run mission critical media services using Net Insight's solutions, covering more than 60 countries worldwide. Net Insight is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

For more information, please visit netinsight.net

Twitter: @NetInsight, twitter.com/NetInsight

LinkedIn: @Net Insight www.linkedin.com/company/net-insight/

About the SRT Open Source Project & SRT Alliance

SRT is an open source video transport protocol and technology stack that optimizes streaming performance across unpredictable networks with secure streams and easy firewall traversal, bringing the best quality live video over the worst networks. The SRT Open Source Project, driven by the SRT Alliance, is a collaborative community of industry leaders and developers striving to achieve lower latency internet video transport by continuously improving open source SRT.

For more information about the project and how to join the SRT Alliance, visit srtalliance.org .

