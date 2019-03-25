Public Affairs Division Global Communications Department Toyota Motor Corporation Tel: +81-3-3817-9926

TOKYO, Mar 25, 2019 - (JCN Newswire) - In early March, the first production version of the all-new Toyota GR Supra rolled off the production line at the Magna Steyr, Graz Plant in Austria. But customers shouldn't get their hopes up of getting their hands on the first production model--this one is already taken.The rights to the phantom matte gray Supra, VIN 20201--"2020" for the year, "1" marking the first production model out of the production line--with red mirror caps, matte black wheels, red interior with carbon-fiber inserts, and an engine cover signed by Toyota Motor Corp. President Akio Toyoda, was previously auctioned for charity at the 48th Annual Barrett-Jackson Auction at West World Scottsdale in Arizona. The winning bid for was for $2.1 million, and the proceeds of the first of the fifth-generation Supra went to support the American Heart Association (AHA) and the Bob Woodruff Foundation (BWF)."Without the support of all the various people and parties related to the Supra, this day could not have come true. Partnerships come in many forms, and our partnership with BMW has been a new experience for both of our companies. We appreciate the enthusiasm and aspiration of everyone that has helped Supra become one of the most anticipated and exciting cars coming out this year. Thanks to you, I am proud to say that Supra has turned out to be a very exciting car," on the line-off of the Supra, Toyota Chief Engineer Tetsuya Tada said.'"It was exciting to see the first Supra roll off the line! Though we had our set of challenges, we believe this Supra will show the passion, thoughtfulness, and commitment that we have all had as we designed this iconic sports car and can't wait to see both old and new Supra fans all over the world on the roads soon," said Nobi Nakamura, project chief designer for the Supra.To prepare for the Supra line-off, Toyota engineers traveled to the Graz Plant several times and performed quality checks together with the production members.The Supra is slated to go on sales from around the spring of 2019 in several countries worldwide.About Magna SteyrMagna Steyr was founded in 2001 as a subsidiary of Magna International, a major auto parts manufacturer established in 1950. The company consigns development and assembly from auto manufacturers and signed a contract with BMW concerning production consignment in 2001. Forecast for 2019 sales is $40.2 - $42.4 billion.About Toyota Motor CorporationToyota Motor Corporation (TMC) is the global mobility company that introduced the Prius hybrid-electric car in 1997 and the first mass-produced fuel cell sedan, Mirai, in 2014. Headquartered in Toyota City, Japan, Toyota has been making cars since 1937. Today, Toyota proudly employs 370,000 employees in communities around the world. Together, they build around 10 million vehicles per year in 29 countries, from mainstream cars and premium vehicles to mini-vehicles and commercial trucks, and sell them in more than 170 countries under the brands Toyota, Lexus, Daihatsu and Hino. For more information, please visit www.toyota-global.com.