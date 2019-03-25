Innovile Successfully Completes Major Spectrum Refarming Programme for Kyivstar, Ukraine's Largest Telecom Company

IZMIR, Turkey, March 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovile, the expert network management and optimisation solutions and services provider, today announced that they have completed a nine-month Mobile Spectrum Refarming project with Kyivstar to reallocate their 2G band to new LTE spectrum for 15 Mhz and 20 Mhz carriers.

Kyivstar's network currently consists of around 11,000 2G, more than 8,000 3G and more than 4,000 4G sites combining multiple vendor topologies. Innovile's proven service delivery expertise has managed to simplify and standardise operations and optimise the multi-technology, multi-vendor network, including sixteen regions and covering around 30 million subscribers. Innovile's end-to-end spectrum refarming services deliver future proofing, secure data collection, analysis, and implementation scripts with accurate network modelling.

"It was a complicated project delivered over a tightly defined timeframe in a complex environment" pointed out Vasiliy Pantov, Director of Network Planning & Quality Management at Kyivstar. "The result is enabling Kyivstar to make optimum use of our spectrum, improving our return on assets and securing customer experience."

Ahmet Ozturk, Co-Founder and Director of R&D, Innovile stated: "We are excited to help Kyivstar transform its network resources by allocating new spectrum and improving the quality of the network. The Innovile services team has demonstrated its proficiency and capacity to deliver outstanding results systematically, reducing the risks associated with such a critical project."

About Innovile

Innovile is the leading global independent provider of smart network management and optimisation solutions and services. Leveraging dedicated industry expertise and state-of-the-art technological capabilities, Innovile provides a wide range of innovative and future-proof portfolio of self-organising network management, configuration management, performance management and expert services that empowers mobile network operators with real-time network intelligence and operational dynamics to streamline their business to improve customer experience, boost efficiency and unlock revenues. The company is headquartered in Izmir, Turkey, has a branch office in Barcelona and representation in Istanbul, Madrid and Bogota.

For further information, please visit www.innovile.com or email innovile@innovile.com

About Kyivstar

Kyivstar is a Ukrainian telecommunication company, which provides telecommunication and data services based on a wide range of mobile and fixed technologies, including 3G and 4G. The company has more than 26,6 million subscribers. Kyivstar's shareholders - an international group VEON Ltd. headquartered in the Netherlands. The Group's shares are traded on the stock exchange NASDAQ, New York and Euronext, Amsterdam. Kyivstar has been operating in Ukraine for 20 years. The company is one of the largest taxpayers and one of the best employers. For the period of its operations in Ukraine Kyivstar transferred to the state budget the amount of 59 billion UAH in taxes and invested more than 37 billion UAH in telecommunications development.

For further information, please visit www.kyivstar.ua