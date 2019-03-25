Really Simple Systems CRM Announces the Release of Its Integration With Microsoft Azure

PETERSFIELD, England, March 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Top small business CRM vendor, Really Simple Systems, has today announced the release of its integration with Microsoft Azure, enabling customers to enhance their security and simplify systems' access.

The integration means companies can now control access to their Really Simple Systems CRM system using Microsoft Azure's Single Sign-on feature, as part of the Azure Active Directory.

For organizations using cloud applications, this development provides a robust centralized identity solution, keeping up with today's security and compliance requirements. Using Azure's Single Sign-on helps reduce user friction and increases security with a password-less authentication.

The Microsoft Azure Active Directory enables a cloud hybrid approach that works with your Really Simple Systems CRM and other integrated apps. This means organizations can take advantage of the control, visibility, and security capabilities of Azure whilst retaining and expanding their existing IT systems.

John Paterson, Really Simple Systems' CEO, commented: "Our Enterprise customers who want high levels of security alongside the benefits of being able to sign on to all their applications from one dashboard, can now include integrated CRM systems to their security policy. Microsoft Azure will provide CRM users with better data security and compliance."

Really Simple Systems' integration with the Microsoft Azure Active Directory comes at a time when data security is rarely out of the headlines. The development helps support compliance with the EU's General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and the USA's Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA).

Microsoft Azure Single Sign-on integration is now available to Really Simple Systems' Enterprise plan customers at no additional charge.

https://www.reallysimplesystems.com/integration-microsoft-azure/

About Really Simple Systems

Established in 2006, Really Simple Systems is one of the world's largest providers of cloud-based CRM systems. This powerful CRM system has been designed for small and mid-sized businesses working B2B and customers include the Red Cross, Royal Academy of Arts and the British Museum. Really Simple Systems CRM is credited as being super-easy to use with excellent customer support.

(http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/542735/RSS_Logo.jpg)