BearingPoint's customers can now benefit from the highly flexible billing capabilities of InfonovaGo, which provides an easy and fast way to monetize Anything-as-a-Service offerings

Management and technology consultancy BearingPoint announced today that it has launched InfonovaGo on Salesforce AppExchange, empowering businesses to connect with their customers, partners and employees in entirely new ways.

This launch enables businesses to upgrade their Salesforce capability with InfonovaGo, for the real-time monetization of digital events triggered by external systems and get insight into customers' transaction and invoice history.

With Anything-as-a-Service (XaaS) business models being on the rise across many industries, InfonovaGo offers a highly flexible monetization capability for digital services, data or interaction and can be used by businesses to introduce new offerings at speed, manage their ecosystem partner relationships, including the real-time visibility of customer billing and supplier settlement.

Easily integrated with Salesforce and opportunity workflows, InfonovaGo is taking care of three important aspects of the Anything-as-a-Service approach:

Capturing events: The application leverages new data for service monetization, such as IoT-based features and services, API transactions, analytics and feeds from traditional services.

The application leverages new data for service monetization, such as IoT-based features and services, API transactions, analytics and feeds from traditional services. Offering new pricing models: Flexible monetization capability that supports digital interactions. It also translates digital events into a monetary value complemented by pricing features for example: free buckets, once-off or recurring fees.

Flexible monetization capability that supports digital interactions. It also translates digital events into a monetary value complemented by pricing features for example: free buckets, once-off or recurring fees. Billing and settlement: Supports customer billing for own offerings. Provides visibility of real-time balance for financial controlling of the supply side and for commercial interactions with the business ecosystem.

"We are delighted that our InfonovaGo application has been launched on Salesforce AppExchange," said Angus Ward, CEO Digital Platform Solutions at BearingPoint. "More and more enterprises are focusing on customer outcomes and embracing Anything-as-a-Service business models. Businesses today need a solution that will provide the agility to monetize their emerging digital offerings fast and with low risk. InfonovaGo can make a valuable contribution to this transition."

"We are happy to welcome BearingPoint's InfonovaGo application onto the Salesforce AppExchange. The new InfonovaGo app provides enterprises with an innovative new way to monetize their Anything-as-a-Service offerings and prepare for their digital future," said Mike Wolff, SVP, ISV Sales, Salesforce. "The exponential growth of the AppExchange underscores the enormous opportunity the entire Salesforce ecosystem has in creating cutting-edge solutions and driving customer success."

Built on the Salesforce Platform, InfonovaGo is now available on AppExchange at the following link: https://appexchange.salesforce.com/appxListingDetail?listingId=a0N3A00000FHCikUAH

