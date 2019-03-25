At the request of Frill Holding AB, 559026-8016, Frill Holding AB's B class shares will be traded on First North as from March 27, 2019. The company has a total of 25,976,805 shares (3,000,000 A-shares and 22,976,805 B-shares) as per today's date. Short name: FRILL B -------------------------------------------------------------------- Number of B class shares to be listed: 22,976,805 -------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0011062595 -------------------------------------------------------------------- Round Lot: 1 -------------------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 171533 -------------------------------------------------------------------- ADT Value: 4,000,000 -------------------------------------------------------------------- Company Registration Number: 559026-8016 -------------------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: First North STO/8 -------------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table/230 -------------------------------------------------------------------- MIC code: FNSE -------------------------------------------------------------------- Trading currency: SEK -------------------------------------------------------------------- Classification Code Name --------------------- 3000 Consumer Goods --------------------- 3500 Food & Beverage --------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, FNCA Sweden AB. For further information, please call FNCA Sweden AB on +46(0)8-528 00 399.