IONTAS Limited (IONTAS), a leader in the discovery and optimisation of fully human antibodies, has won 'Small Business of the Year' category at the Cambridge News Business Excellence Awards 2019.

Marking their 26th year, the Awards highlight Cambridge's best business talent, with winners selected by a panel of experts encompassing a broad range of business expertise. The 'Small Business of the Year' category recognises IONTAS for achieving sustained growth, and demonstrating increased market strength, whilst remaining profitable.

IONTAS is focused on antibody discovery and developing cutting-edge technology for protein-based drug discovery. The Company's proprietary mammalian display platform makes antibody drug discovery more efficient and allows the discovery of antibodies that are amenable to manufacturing, a technology being increasingly adopted by Biotech and Pharma companies. In parallel, IONTAS is also making breakthroughs through its KnotBody technology, which enables the generation of drug leads to a class of target (ion channels) previously considered intractable to antibody development.

Dr John McCafferty, Founder and CEO, IONTAS, commented: "I am honoured that IONTAS has won this award, which is a testament to the talents and hard work of the team. The company's success can be attributed to our scientific ethos of quality service and insightful research, without compromising on investment in ground-breaking research. I am very proud of what we have achieved, and look forward to continuing our contribution to the development of novel drugs targeting unmet medical needs."

