Karolinska Development AB (publ): Karolinska Development's portfolio company Aprea Therapeutics appoints a new Chief Medical Officer

STOCKHOLM, March 25, 2019. Karolinska Development's portfolio company Aprea Therapeutics announces today that Dr. Eyal C. Attar has been appointed to a position as Senior Vice President and Chief Medical Officer (CMO).

Dr. Attar joins Aprea from Agios Pharmaceuticals, where he was Senior Medical Director and IDH Hematology Medical Lead. Having served at Agios since 2014, Dr. Attar played a leadership role in the clinical development and approval of Idhifa and Tibsovo for patients with relapsed/refractory Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML). Prior to Agios, he served on the clinical staff at the Massachusetts General Hospital Cancer Center, where Dr. Attar was a member of the Center for Leukemia and Assistant Professor of Medicine at Harvard Medical School.

"Dr. Attar's deep medical and biotech industry experiences will strengthen our clinical development efforts as we continue to advance our first-in-class p53 reactivating agents in late-stage clinical studies", states Christian S. Schade, President and CEO of Aprea Therapeutics.

For further information, please contact:

Viktor Drvota, CEO, Karolinska Development AB

Phone: +46 73 982 52 02, e-mail: viktor.drvota@karolinskadevelopment.com

TO THE EDITORS

About Aprea Therapeutics

Aprea Therapeutics is a Boston, Massachusetts and Stockholm, Sweden based biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of novel anticancer compounds that reactivate the tumor suppressor protein, p53. The Company's lead drug candidate is APR-246, a first-in-class small molecule, is in clinical development for myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), acute myeloid leukemia (AML), as well as additional hematologic and solid tumor malignancies. Aprea has commenced a Phase 3 clinical study in p53 mutated MDS and completed enrollment in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial in p53 mutated high-risk MDS and oligoblastic AML with APR-246 and azacitidine. Additional Phase 1b/2 studies for APR-246 in MDS and AML are also underway and in planning together with other approved anti-cancer agents. Aprea is also developing second generation p53 reactivators that have best-in-class potential. The Company recently completed a Series C financing raising a total of approximately US$62 million. The financing round was led by the Redmile Group, with participation by Rock Springs Capital and Janus Henderson Investors, and included existing investors: 5AM Ventures, Versant Ventures, HealthCap, Sectoral Asset Management and Karolinska Development AB. For more information, please visit www.aprea.com (http://www.aprea.com)

About Karolinska Development AB

Karolinska Development AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: KDEV) is a Nordic life sciences investment company. The company focuses on identifying breakthrough medical innovations in the Nordic region that are developed by entrepreneurs and leadership teams. The Company invests in the creation and growth of companies that advance these assets into commercial products that are designed to make a difference to patients' lives while providing an attractive return on investment to shareholders.

Karolinska Development has access to world-class medical innovations at the Karolinska Institutet and other leading universities and research institutes in the Nordic region. The Company aims to build companies around scientists who are leaders in their fields, supported by experienced management teams and advisers, and co-funded by specialist international investors, to provide the greatest chance of success.

Karolinska Development has established a portfolio of ten companies targeting opportunities in innovative treatment for life-threatening or serious debilitating diseases.The Company is led by an entrepreneurial team of investment professionals with a proven track record as company builders and with access to a strong global network.

For more information, please visit www.karolinskadevelopment.com (http://www.karolinskadevelopment.com)

KD Pressrelease Aprea March 2019 (http://hugin.info/143071/R/2239534/882744.pdf)



This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Karolinska Development AB (publ) via Globenewswire

