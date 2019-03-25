MaxiMine Lists on Bitforex After a Roaring Q1

SINGAPORE, March 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cloud-based pool mining platform MaxiMine has clinched a spot on one of the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange platforms, BitForex. The news came following a booming Q1 for MaxiMine's token, MXM, which saw a whopping 800% growth in token value since the beginning of this year. MXM currently holds 51st place on CoinMarketCap and is scheduled to be listed on BitForex on 26th March 2019.

Bitforex stands as one of the busiest cryptocurrency exchanges globally and with a 24h trading volume of USD 579,549,794 across 165 different markets as at press time. It is currently ranked 9th in trading volume by cryptocurrency rating site CoinMarketCap and lists trading pairs with BTC, ETH and USDT.

This listing came as no surprise considering the media traction the token has attained in recent months; cryptocurrency reviews covering its reign as one of the best performing altcoin of 2019 has been swamping the net with no signs of slowing down. These include endorsements by Press Oracle , TODAY'SGAZETTE , Crypto Economic Gazette and Chepicap . Coverages aren't limited to just the English press either; articles highlighting MaxiMine's impressive domination were spotted on Japanese and Dutch crypto news sites as well as Coinbene Brazil .

MaxiMine is currently listed on CoinBene, HitBTC and Livecoin .

About MaxiMine

MaxiMine is a highly efficient and transparent cloud-based pool mining platform. Its headquarters is located in Singapore and has a strong international presence in the industry. Since its launch, MaxiMine has been garnering positive attention for its innovative business model and operational capabilities, paving the way for unfaltering growth ahead.

