Genel Energy PLC (GENL) Genel Energy PLC: Summons to bondholder meeting 25-March-2019 / 10:04 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 25 March 2019 Genel Energy plc Summons to bondholder meeting With reference to communication on 20 March related to a potential amendment of the terms of the GENEL01 $300 million senior unsecured bond, Genel Energy plc ('Genel' or 'the Company') has today posted a summons to a bondholder meeting to be held on 8 April 2019. For further information, please see www.stamdata.no [1]. As previously announced, Genel has initiated a material and sustainable dividend policy. Following a pre-sounding exercise towards larger bondholders the Company is seeking a waiver of the dividend restriction in 2019. The dividend policy provides a meaningful and competitive return to shareholders, which is appropriately commensurate with the underlying value of the business without compromising Genel's ability to invest in growth through the progression of value realisation from the existing portfolio and the acquisition of appropriate new assets, and service its debt. As at 28 February 2019, the Company was in a net cash position of $81 million, with material free cash generation expected in the rest of 2019. -ends- For further information, please contact: Genel Energy +44 20 7659 5100 Andrew Benbow, Head of Communications DNB Markets +47 24 16 90 30 Fixed income sales Pareto Securities +47 22 87 87 70 Fixed income sales Notes to editors: Genel Energy is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange (LSE: GENL, LEI: 549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94). The Company, with headquarters in London and offices in Ankara and Erbil, is one of the largest London-listed independent oil producers, and is the largest holder of reserves and resources in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq. Through its Bina Bawi and Miran fields, the Company is positioned to be a cornerstone provider of KRI gas to Turkey under the KRI-Turkey Gas Sales Agreement. Genel also continues to pursue further growth opportunities. For further information, please refer to www.genelenergy.com [2]. ISIN: JE00B55Q3P39 Category Code: MSCU TIDM: GENL LEI Code: 549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94 Sequence No.: 7928 EQS News ID: 791107 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=8456f99a1dc67e823d56c2df0802a893&application_id=791107&site_id=vwd_london&application_name=news 2: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=3ec46b352f38452116096dbbab51b09e&application_id=791107&site_id=vwd_london&application_name=news

