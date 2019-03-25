LeoVegas Launches GoGoCasino - With Eye to Take Market Shares in Growing Target Group

STOCKHOLM, March 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- LeoVegas is launching GoGoCasino as the first brand on its proprietary multibrand platform. GoGoCasino complements and diversifies the Group's brand portfolio, which is operated under the collective name "Brands of Leo".

"Shortly after going live with our multibrand portfolio we are now launching GoGoCasino. The brand has a modern and fun tone that conveys a smooth experience and fills a hole in the market," comments Gustaf Hagman, LeoVegas' Group CEO. "For customers who value simplicity and speed, GoGoCasino sets an entirely new standard for the industry. The start and response from customers have been very positive and we are capitalising on the Group's strengths, experience and economies of scale. GoGoCasino is initially being launched in Sweden, but will go live in more markets soon."

GoGoCasino - First brand to be launched on the Group's multibrand platform

GoGoCasino combines the best functions in casino with a high level of user friendliness and alluring design. The brand features an inventive and innovative product that offers one of the industry's smoothest gaming experiences. Try it here: GoGoCasino.com.

GoGoCasino has been developed by a small team that has used existing resources within the Group, all in line with LeoVegas' plan to increase efficiency in the Company with existing resources. The aim of the proprietary multibrand platform is to launch more customised brands.

The multibrand strategy and Brands of Leo are part of the Company's expansion strategy and will contribute to the achievement of the financial targets for 2021 of EUR 600 m in revenue and EUR 100 m in EBITDA.

About the LeoVegas mobile gaming group

LeoVegas' passion is "Leading the way into the mobile future". LeoVegas is the premier GameTech company and is at the forefront of using state-of-the-art technology for mobile gaming. A large part of this success can be credited to an extreme product and technology focus coupled with effective and data-driven marketing. Technology development is conducted in Sweden, while operations are based in Malta. LeoVegas offers casino, live casino and sports betting, and operates two global and scalable brands - LeoVegas and Royal Panda - as well as a number of local brands in the UK. The company's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. For more about LeoVegas, visit www.leovegasgroup.com.

