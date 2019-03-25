The unique spatial big data platform and location AI platform integrate systems to unlock location data and create value through actionable insights

GeoSpock - the extreme-scale spatial big data integration company that provides analytics, builds insight, and enables predictions across space and time - today announced a new partnership with X-Locations the Japan-based location AI platform company.

The companies will be collaborating on a series of projects in Japan to raise awareness of the importance of location intelligence, as well as to demonstrate how and why we should be leveraging this data. The partnership will see X-Locations integrate GeoSpock's unique spatial big data platform which offers extreme geospatial scale and the hyper-efficient retrieval of data into their products to improve speed of query, increase scale capacity, and reduce cost.

Through the utilisation of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning, X-Locations accelerates the analysis and visualisation of big spatial data, enabling clients to make smarter decisions across multiple industries, including retail, real estate, manufacturing, and finance. GeoSpock's technology will enhance the capabilities of this location AI platform, enabling X-Locations to cater to the advanced needs of clients with benefits including improving machine learning capabilities, on-the-fly analytics, and the unlocking of untapped datasets to create value via actionable insights.

This partnership demonstrates the commitment of both GeoSpock and X-Locations to furthering next-generation location data analysis and to supporting companies looking to derive meaningful insights from extreme data across sectors including smart city, automotive, retail, media, telecoms, and mobility. As GeoSpock becomes more established in Japan, this partnership is also a testament to the company's rapid growth.

Richard Baker, CEO, GeoSpock, comments: "We are very excited to collaborate with X-Locations GeoSpock's first commercial partner in Japan to enhance its Location AI Platform and bring value to enterprise companies. X-Locations shares our commitment to raising awareness of the power held by location data for businesses across all sectors. We are thrilled to be combining our strengths to enhance key capabilities and address all market needs for our clients."

Kazusuke Obim, CEO, X-Location, comments: "GeoSpock's offering is very complementary to our own and the integration of its unique spatial big data platform to our technology will enhance our services hugely. Through our combined technologies, we will be able to analyse large amounts of geospatial data beyond a petabyte level and conduct rapid demand forecasting to better inform customers on their businesses. We look forward to working with GeoSpock and seeing what we will accomplish together."

About GeoSpock

GeoSpock provides analyticsbuildsinsightandenablespredictionsacross space and time. Its proprietary spatial big data platform visualises extreme amounts of contextual data in milliseconds and its architecture has the ability to analyse trillions of geospatial and temporal data points in sub-second response time. Conceived by Dr Steve Marsh while reading for his PhD in Computer Science at Cambridge University and founded as a business in 2013, GeoSpock is the future of big data management, providing extreme-scale, high volume-ingest, ease of use, and interactive results. Learn more at www.geospock.com or on Twitter @GeoSpock

About X-Locations

The mission is "to combine, visualize, and analyze various types of location information and spatial information in a meaningful way and make it available to anyone". Location Information we are developing and providing a new platform "Location AI Platform" based on the collection of big data and analysis and visualization technology using AI.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190325005315/en/

Contacts:

Media contact for GeoSpock

Sarah Redman

sarah@geospockpr.com

+44 203 642 1124