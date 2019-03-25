The International SOS Foundation welcomes support of sector-leading expert judges and key partners for 2019. The global Awards recognise organisations demonstrating their commitment to Duty of Care by protecting health and security of their global workforce.

International SOS Foundation is proud to present Chubb, the world's largest publicly traded property casualty insurance company, as Gold sponsor of the 2019 Duty of Care Awards Summit. Silver Sponsors include Carlson Wagonlit Travel (CWT), and Marsh; Bronze Sponsors include Altour.

John B. Thompson, Division President of International Accident and Health at Chubb says, "Duty of Care is essential in maintaining business continuity and building sustainable futures. In a time of uncertainty and dynamic risks, Chubb is constantly innovating to enable corporations and organisations to protect their people better than before. We are delighted to participate in the advocacy of Duty of Care and recognising organisations who have made superior growth achievements."

Kai Boschmann, Director for the International SOS Foundation and founder of the Duty of Care Awards, said: "We are extremely pleased to once again have a judging panel of internationally recognised leaders in the field of Duty of Care. The high calibre of our judges and our strong partnerships are a testament to the importance of Duty of Care to organisations and their employees worldwide. This year's Awards will lead the momentum on the significance of protecting people to promote sustainable business futures."

2019 DUTY OF CARE AWARDS JUDGING PANEL

Franck Baron, Chairman, PARIMA (Pan Asia Risk Insurance Management Association)

Prof. Dr Walter Eichendorf, President, German Road Safety Council DVR

Dr Vincent Ho, President, Institution of Occupational Safety and Health (IOSH)

Tim Janes, Chairman, Business Continuity Institute (BCI)

Greeley Koch, Vice President, HRS

James McAlpine, Senior Partner for Markets and Partnerships, Control Risks

Kevin Myers, President, IALI (International Association of Labour Inspection)

Liu Peng, Deputy Director-Genera, China Enterprise Association and Executive Director, UNGC Network China

and Executive Director, Dr Xiaoguang Wang, Director, Beijing Rongzhi Corporate Social Responsibility Institute

Dr Changhui Zhao, Chief Country Risk Analyst, China Eximbank

As the deadline for entries approaches, on 30 April 2019, organisations of all sizes are encouraged to apply, specifically professionals from security, risk management, travel, insurance, law, occupational health and human resources.

Information for Entering the 2019 Duty of Care Awards

To learn more, visit: www.dutyofcareawards.org. Organisations and individuals may enter here.

The awards entries close on Tuesday, 30 April 2019.

The awards shortlist will be announced on Friday 28 June 2019.

One winner will be selected and presented an award for each category. Winners will be announced at the Awards gala dinner on Thursday 17 October 2019 in the Grand Kempinski Hotel, Shanghai, China.

The 2019 Duty of Care Awards will be preceded by the Duty of Care Summit, held on the same day. The Summit is a world-class forum that assembles industry-leading experts in security, risk management and protecting mobile workforce. Register your interest here to be notified as soon as tickets go in sale.

