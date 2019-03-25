Monument Re announced today that it has completed the acquisition of Robein Leven N.V. and its subsidiaries following receipt of regulatory approval by the De Nederlandsche Bank ("DNB").

Manfred Maske, CEO of Monument Re Group, said: "We are pleased to announce the regulatory approval from the De Nederlandsche Bank and the completion of our acquisition of Robein in the Netherlands. We look forward to further growth and opportunity with this platform."

About Monument Re

Monument Re Limited ("Monument Re") is a Class E reinsurer subject to Group Supervision by the Bermuda Monetary Authority. Monument Re is a Bermuda based reinsurer established to operate as an asset intensive reinsurer and acquirer in Europe.

The group of companies has established its presence in Bermuda, Ireland, Belgium, Luxembourg, and now the Netherlands.

To learn more, please visit www.monumentregroup.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190325005142/en/

Contacts:

Manfred Maske, CEO

info@monumentregroup.com

+1(441) 400-9300.