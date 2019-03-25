Three poster presentations highlighting the synergistic benefits of the tetravalent bispecific (mAb2) format compared to monospecific agents either alone or in combination

F-star, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering the development of novel tetravalent bispecific antibodies that target the immune system to fight cancer, today announces that new preclinical data on three immuno-oncology programmes will be presented at the American Association of Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting in Atlanta, US, held from 29 March 03 April 2019.

Neil Brewis, CSO of F-star said "We are excited about this new preclinical data, as it demonstrates the full potential of our tetravalent molecules to leverage a superior anti-tumour response compared to other checkpoint monotherapies, alone or in combination. In addition, our drugs harness a potentially safer mode of action, independent of Fc?R-binding, which has been reported to drive systemic cytotoxicity."

FS120 and FS222 are two proprietary F-star assets targeting members of the Tumour Necrosis Factor Receptor Super Family (TNFRSF). FS120 is a first-in-class dual agonist mAb² simultaneously targeting OX40 (CD134, TNFRSF4) and CD137 (4-1BB) while FS222 is an agonist/antagonist mAb² against CD137/PD-L1 (Programmed Death-Ligand 1). Both are on track for IND filings this year.

The preclinical presentations illustrate the synergistic benefit of F-star's tetravalent mAb² and how both FS120 and FS222 individually outperform combinations of single agents in multiple assays. Furthermore, and in contrast to broader CD3-mediated immune stimulation, F-star programmes promote a more controlled activation of immune effectors. The mAb² also benefit from a safer Fc?R-independent profile, especially regarding dose-limiting hepatotoxicity, as supported by data to be presented on FS222.

Finally, F-star will also share preclinical data on a third programme, FS118, a potentially first-in-class bispecific antagonist of LAG-3 (Lymphocyte-Activation Gene 3) and PD-L1. The poster describes FS118's potential to increase response rates by overcoming the LAG-3-mediated tumour evasion mechanism that often takes place following single agent checkpoint blockade. FS118 is currently investigated in a Phase 1 study in patients who have progressed on or after prior PD-1/PD-L1 containing therapy.

Eliot Forster, CEO of F-star said "We are creating a paradigm shift in the future of cancer treatment and believe our drugs will offer meaningful benefits to patients who are currently poorly responding or non-eligible to other immuno-oncology therapies. In addition, the mAb² format is poised to become a game changer in the industrial landscape, as it maintains the well-established and favourable manufacturing properties of IgG antibodies."

FS118 is under an exclusive option to Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany.

Details of the posters are below:

FS120 communication: Dual agonist bispecific antibody targeting OX40 and CD137 mediates anti-tumour immunity and synergises with PD-1/PD-L1 blockade to improve survival in a syngeneic mouse model

Session Category: Immunology

Session Title: Therapeutic Antibodies 3

Session Date and Time: 01 Apr from 13:00 17:00

Location: Georgia World Congress Center, Exhibit Hall B, Poster Section 25

Poster Board Number: 22

Abstract Number: 2398

FS222 communication: FS222 mAb2, a bispecific conditional agonist antibody targeting CD137 and PD-L1, induces potent lymphocyte activation and has a favourable safety profile

Session Category: Immunology

Session Title: Therapeutic Antibodies 2

Session Date and Time: 01 Apr from 08:00 12:00

Location: Georgia World Congress Center, Exhibit Hall B, Poster Section 25

Poster Board Number: 09

Abstract Number: 1540

FS118 communication: LAG-3/PD-L1 mAb2 can overcome PD-L1-mediated compensatory upregulation of LAG-3 induced by single-agent checkpoint blockade

Session Category: Immunology

Session Title: Therapeutic Antibodies 3

Session Date and Time: 01 Apr from 13:00 17:00

Location: Georgia World Congress Center, Exhibit Hall B, Poster Section 25

Poster Board Number: 23

Abstract Number: 2399

