Falcon Technologies aka Eco-Growth Strategies Enters Into LOI With Neutrisci To Manufacture Sublingual CBD Products

SACRAMENTO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 25, 2019 / Neutrisci International Inc. (the "Company" or "NeutriSci") (TSX-V: NU, OTCQB: NRXCF, FRANKFURT: 1N9) the innovator and pioneer behind neuenergy®, and Falcon Technologies, Inc. ("Falcon") (FLCN:OTC PINK) are pleased to jointly announce they have entered into a Letter of Intent to create a sublingual CBD tablet.

NeutriSci has agreed to enter into this LOI with Falcon to create sublingual tablets for the delivery of dietary supplements including CBD in which these tablets can potentially create a product that has more efficient absorption rates than other CBD products. Upon the successful completion of a due-diligence period, both companies will work towards signing a definitive agreement in early Q2/2019.

Falcon Chairman and Chief Executive Officer William J. Delgado stated, "NeutriSci International has certain knowledge, technology and IP to create sublingual tablets for the delivery of nutraceuticals and vitamins including CBD, in which these CBD tablets have better absorption rates than other nutraceuticals and vitamins. As we have previously announced, we plan on meeting early core goals including initial product introduction by the end of April 2019."

Mr. Delgado continued, "An integral part of our plan going forward is to have short-term goals as well as long-term goals. Developing a CBD product that has better absorption rates than our competition's products is part of our long-term plan to create a competitive advantage. We believe that NeutriSci has certain technologies that will allow us to meet our internal specifications of a sublingual product which will add to our initial product line. If all goes according to plan, this CBD sublingual tablet will be available for sale by Q3 2019."

Mr. Delgado concluded his comments by saying, "We chose NeutriSci because they already have proven they have the technology we desire, and they have demonstrated an ability to bring products to market which are currently being marketed throughout North America. They are the perfect partner."

Glen Rehman, CEO of NeutriSci International said, "We are pleased at the prospects of offering Falcon an effective delivery method to bring an additional CBD product to the US marketplace. We will be working directly with Falcon to establish a long-term working relationship to develop and launch multiple ground-breaking products and expect revenue from this collaboration in Q3."

About Falcon Technologies

Falcon Technologies, Inc. (a/k/a Eco-Growth Strategies, Inc.) is a nutraceutical company developing a range of CBD-based products. The company's mission is to employ best practice science to source, manufacture and package all of its CBD products from within the United States. The company performs farm site visits and manufacturing site visits and sources its products from only the highest quality hemp farms and processors in North America. The company also aims to launch a line of CBD products specially formulated for animals by the end of 2019.

About NeutriSci International Inc.

NeutriSci specializes in the innovation, production and formulation of nutraceutical products. Established in 2009, NeutriSci's is building sustainable sales models with Convenience, Chain Drug, and Mass Market and Supermarket retailers for neuenergy ®, the Company's natural energy and focus supplement that has at its core, the beneficial effects of blueberries.

Neuenergy® contains a unique patented combination of blueberries (pterostilbene) and naturally derived caffeine, and is a revolutionary energy tab designed to deliver enhanced focus and mental clarity with no sugar, no calories and no crash associated with typical energy products. To find out more about neuenergy®, please visit www.getneuenergy.com.

For more information, please visit: www.neutrisci.com.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may include forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. All statements within, other than statements of historical fact, are to be considered forward looking. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, exploitation and exploration successes, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. There can be no assurances that such statements will prove accurate and, therefore, readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such uncertainties. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required under the applicable laws.

Statements in this press release have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. Products or ingredients are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

