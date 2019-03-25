Innerscope Hearing Technologies, Inc.: Global Health & Pharma ('GHP') Recognises InnerScope Hearing Technologies (OTCQB: INND) In the 2019 Biotechnology Awards Winners

UNITED KINGDOM / ACCESSWIRE / March 25, 2019 / GHP Magazine has awarded InnerScope Hearing Technologies, ("InnerScope") Best Hearing Aid Manufacturer 2019 - USA & GHP Award for Innovation in Direct-to-Consumer Hearing Aid Delivery Process in the 2019 Biotechnology Awards.

Covering a variety of verticals, including bio agriculture, bio services, bio industrial and biopharmaceutical, the biotechnology market will be under the microscope in GHP Magazine's, 2019 Biotechnology Awards.

Boasting impressive market value growth with no signs of slowing, endeavours in biotechnology continue to make advancements in the laboratories as well as in the boardrooms, advancements which the lives of all, across the globe. It is for this reason, we at GHP are dedicated to bringing InnerScope's accomplishments to the forefront of the community with our award platform.

Since its inception in 2012, InnerScope has been disrupting the global hearing aid industry, which is worth more than 10 billion dollars.

Throughout the past seven years, InnerScope has been working towards achieving its mission: to develop new innovative technologies in Hearing Products for the 1.2 billion people around the world suffering from hearing impairment or hearing related issues. InnerScope is deploying its Hearing & Hearing Health Products to solve the numerous medical and cognitive issues caused by the world-wide epidemic of untreated hearing loss due to high cost and low accessibility of hearing aids and other related hearing products or hearing related treatment therapies. To find out more information of what led InnerScope to become what they are today and other award winners stories, click on the link 2019 Biotechnology Awards recipient supplement

Steve Simpson, Awards Coordinator commented on the awards and their deserving winners: "Through this awards programme, GHP honours a range of companies active within the sector. It is with great pride that I congratulate InnerScope Hearing Technologies for its hard work across the hearing aid development space and wish the team the best of luck for the future."

