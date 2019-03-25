Mississauga, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 25, 2019) - Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc. (TSXV: BEE) (OTCQB: BEVVF) (the "Company" or "BVT") announced today that its Board of Directors has approved a restricted share unit plan (the "RSU Plan") and a 20% fixed stock option plan (the "Option Plan") to grant restricted share units ("RSU's") and incentive stock options ("Options") to directors, officers, key employees and consultants of the Company. Pursuant to the RSU Plan and the Option Plan, the Company may reserve up to an aggregate of 15,519,854 common shares pursuant to awards granted under the plans.

Pursuant to the new plans, the Company has granted 728,059 RSU's and Options exercisable for 218,418 common shares to certain directors, officers, key employees and consultants who have agreed to forgo an aggregate of CDN $141,972 of their cash compensation, representing a portion or all their cash compensation for a period of four months (March to June 2019), and as an incentive for individuals to drive the growth of the Company. The RSU's and 50% of the Options vest only upon US Environmental Protection Agency's (EPA) approval of the Company's VECTORITE with CR-7TM (delivered by bees) product. The Options, 50% of which vest immediately, are exercisable at CDN $0.195 per share until March 22, 2024.

"BVT is in an exciting stage as we are moving to become a commercial enterprise," said Michael Collinson, Chairman of Bee Vectoring Technologies. "The team driving the business all believe in the tremendous potential of our technology, as is evident from the fact that all the company's employees, and majority of the active consultants of the company have all agreed to forgo a portion of their cash compensation and accept RSUs and options."

In addition, the Board of Directors have approved the grant of 1,610,000 Options to certain directors, officers, employees and consultants of the Company, which vest in three months and are exercisable at CDN $ 0.195 per share until March 22, 2024.

The Company will seek TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") approval for the new RSU Plan and new Option Plan and shareholder approval at its May 1, 2019 annual and special shareholders meeting. In addition, pursuant to the policies of the TSXV, all RSU's and Options granted pursuant to the new plans prior to shareholder approval (including the awards announced herein) shall become effective and exercisable only upon disinterested shareholder approval having been obtained.

About Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.

BVT has developed and owns patent-pending bee vectoring technology that is designed to harmlessly utilize bumblebees and honeybees as natural delivery mechanisms for a variety of powdered mixtures comprised of organic compounds that inhibit or control common crop diseases, while at the same time enhancing crop vigor and productivity. This unique and proprietary process enables a targeted delivery of crop controls using the simple process of bee pollination to replace traditional crop spraying, resulting in better yields, superior quality, and less impact on the environment without the use of water or disruptions to labor.

Additional information can be viewed at the Company's website www.beevt.com

