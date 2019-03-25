Nordic American Offshore Ltd. Announces Agreement to Further Extend Waiver Period.

Hamilton, Bermuda-March 25, 2019-As advised by Nordic American Offshore Ltd. (the "Company" or "NAO") in its press release on March 12, 2019 the waivers under the Company's $150,000,000 Revolving Credit Facility, dated March 16, 2015 (the "Credit Facility") had been extended until Friday March 22, 2019.

The constructive discussions with the lenders under the Credit Facility regarding the long-term capital structure and long-term financing needs of the Company continue and they have agreed to further extend the waivers until April 1, 2019 to accommodate the process.

About Nordic American Offshore Ltd.

NAO is a Bermuda-based company listed on the New York Stock Exchange. It owns and operates a fleet of 10 modern harsh environment offshore supply vessels built with the latest technology available. From its operating offices in Norway and elsewhere, NAO is positioned to support a global business and take advantage of the expected upturn in oil service activity in the North Sea and globally. Additional information about the Company is available on the Company's website at www.nao.bm (http://www.nao.bm).

Contact Information:

Nordic American Offshore Ltd.

+377 9798 5717 (Monaco)

+1 646 432 3315 (New York)

Web-site: www.nao.bm (http://www.nao.bm)

