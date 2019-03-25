SpendEdge, a global procurement market intelligence firm, has announced the release of their Global Material Handling Equipment Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report

A majority of the end-user sectors such as pharmaceutical, metal and mining, food and beverage, automotive, and chemical are curtailing their human workforce by adopting automated material handling equipment. Adoption of this equipment is resulting in higher output in lesser time and costs. This is leading to an exponential category demand across significant economies. A considerable share of this category's spend growth is accredited to the growing demand of the bulk material handling equipment. Request a Free Sample of this material handling equipment market intelligence report here!

The shortage of skilled labor is driving the enterprises in the US to leverage automated material handling equipment which will account for an accelerating category spend growth rate in the region. Government-sponsored initiatives to encourage the growth of the manufacturing industry will prompt large-scale material handling equipment procurement in APAC. However, it is also predicted that the high initial cost and the lack of a skilled workforce will hinder the category growth in the region.

This material handling equipment procurement research report highlights the category nuances in different geographies that play a substantial role in influencing the category pricing strategies. To help buyers procure material handling equipment at cost-effective rates, insights into strategic sourcing and category-specific supplier selection criteria are offered in this report. Get free customization of this material handling equipment procurement research report to get information tailored to your every requirement.

"Buyers are advised to partner with service providers that can act as a one-stop destination for all the auxiliary products that ensure the functionality of the equipment," says SpendEdge procurement expert Anil Seth.

This material handling equipment market intelligence report has estimated the following cost drivers to influence the category growth in the coming years:

Rising adoption of AR/RS will drive category spend during the forecast period

The rapid adoption of automated material handling equipment in different end-user industries will facilitate category growth

SpendEdge's procurement market intelligence reports for the logistics, warehousing and transportation category provide detailed supply market forecasts and cost drivers that impact category growth. Such information will help procurement managers as well as the suppliers to determine the total cost of ownership and change their procurement strategies accordingly. Additionally, SpendEdge's reports provide category management insights and information on the procurement best practices for the category.

Report scope snapshot: Material handling equipment

Category pricing insights

Pricing outlook

Total cost of ownership analysis

Supplier cost structure

Cost-Saving Opportunities

Supplier-side levers

Buyer-side levers

Quantifying cost savings by negotiation strategies

Category ecosystem

Competitiveness index for suppliers

Buyer power

Supplier power score

