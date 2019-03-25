CouponBirds Updates the Holiday Schedule for the Year of 2019

BEIJING, CHINA / ACCESSWIRE / March 25, 2019 / CouponBirds is a leading coupon platform that influences purchase decisions through the power of savings. It has recently updated its holiday schedule for the year of 2019 which is designed to minimize customers budget and boost profits for both merchants and buyers during holidays.

Compared with the 2018 holiday schedule, this update adds several new holidays, including Saint Patrick's Day, Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Columbus Day, and Green Monday. According to an internal survey from over 1,000 shoppers, these holidays are niche but welcomed.

In 2019, CouponBirds starts preparation for each holiday much earlier and extends sale periods to meet the needs of all users. It automatically recognizes coupons containing holiday keywords and gives users the first recommendation with the help of the internal algorithm.

In addition to this holiday schedule update, CouponBirds begins newsletter marketing with a comprehensive summary of holiday coupons sent to users who have subscribed before.

The coupon click-through rate during holidays has increased by 17.3% compared with last year. Feedback from users for this update is also very positive. "For many merchants, the holiday season is one of the few opportunities they can offer great discount codes & deals. We will spare no effort to promote and optimize the holiday promotion to better meet the needs of customers," said Fiona Dai, one of the marketing directors of CouponBirds.

About CouponBirds

CouponBirds is a leading coupon platform in terms of brands coverage, coupon accuracy, and coupon richness. CouponBirds has been providing free and fresh coupon codes since 2012. With the biggest coupon operation team in the world and continuous engineering efforts input, CouponBirds is the top choice for customers looking for coupons and deals.

