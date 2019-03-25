Palladion Signature Import (PSI) Limited to Present at the 146th NIBA Investment Conference

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 25, 2019 / Palladion Signature Import (PSI) Limited, an emerging luxury Fine Wines & Premium Spirits Importer, is presenting at the 146th NIBA Investment Conference, March 25th-26th, Crown Plaza Times Square in New York City. Billy Starkey, PSI's CEO, is presenting.

For more information about NIBA or participating in the upcoming New York Conference on March 25th-26th, 2019, please visit www.nibanet.org or contact NIBA at emily@nibanet.org or 706-208-9620.

About Palladion Signature Import (PSI) Limited.

Palladion Signature Import (PSI) is a high-end fine wines & premium spirits importer specializing in the exclusive import of small batch, traditionally handcrafted, artisanal products - capitalizing on underserved nationwide demand for non-mainstream specialties at top-tier market segments. Key components of PSI's strategy include securing exclusivities with independent family-estate producers of top expert-vetted products, and building these brands globally through disciplined high-end placements.

Corporate-owned multi-state top-tier venues and fine dining restaurants add to the demand for PSI's exclusive product lines within this surging market segment. This segment lies beyond the reach of localized boutique importers and is underserved by large suppliers that favor high volume "power brand" industrialized products. During proof of concept and market testing, PSI's product lines were swiftly adopted by key corporate customers including MGM International, Caesars Entertainment, Hakkasan Group, and Darden Group, the world's largest table service restaurant corporation. In addition, PSI swiftly added independent Michelin-starred restaurants and renowned VIP venues including the Embassy of France, the Residence of the Ambassador of France, and the Embassy of Italy.

PSI serves another unique industry role, but on the supply side. By its introduction and development of these family-estate brands to the US, PSI greatly aids the preservation of precious traditional craft methodologies - arts that are rapidly disappearing as cost-cutting industrial methods overtake the global landscape and erode overall product quality across the industry. Master-level clients recognize PSI's quality and rarity, which further propels top-tier demand for PSI's exclusive product lines.

About NIBA

For over 38 years NIBA has been serving the micro-cap and small-cap investment community and has hosted 145 investment conferences. NIBA network firms have successfully completed thousands of transactions totaling over $17 billion in new capital for emerging growth companies and are responsible for 90% of all IPOs under $20 million. NIBA's network is comprised of thousands of investment professionals representing over 60 key industry services and includes over 8,800 registered representatives that have over $78 billion assets under management.

For more information please visit our website at www.nibanet.org and, again, we look forward to having you with us at NIBA New York

News Compliments of ACCESSWIRE.

Contact:

Billy Starkey, CEO, Palladion Signature Import (PSI)

Email: contact@palladionimport.com

Direct: (540) 547-7771

Main: (540) 547-7778

Fax: (540) 547-7779

SOURCE: Palladion Signature Import (PSI)

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/539825/Palladion-Signature-Import-PSI-Limited-to-Present-at-the-146th-NIBA-Investment-Conference