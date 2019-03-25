sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 25.03.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 601 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

24,50 Euro		-0,05
-0,20 %
WKN: 519406 ISIN: DE0005194062 Ticker-Symbol: BYW6 
Aktie:
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
Prime Standard
DAX International Mid 100
SDAX
1-Jahres-Chart
BAYWA AG Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
BAYWA AG 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
24,51
24,59
14:52
24,50
24,60
15:03
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
BAYWA AG
BAYWA AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
BAYWA AG24,50-0,20 %
HANWHA Q CELLS CO LTD ADR8,57+2,02 %