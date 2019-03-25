SpendEdge, a global procurement market intelligence firm, has announced the release of their Global Order Fulfillment Services Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report

The order fulfillment services market is poised for an accelerating spend momentum on a global scale in the years to come. A significant part of this growth is accredited to the category suppliers that are implementing technologies such as barcoding system, RFID, cloud-based system, and EDI to improve their services. The popularity gained by the e-commerce industry among a large consumer base is also paving the way for category growth. However, suppliers will be challenged with spiraling transportation price which will increase their operational cost. This will inadvertently trigger an increasing category price.

Most of the service providers in the US practice outsourcing order fulfillment services to enhance product delivery. This will serve as a primary driving force behind an accelerating category spend momentum in the region. However, the prevalence of carrier safety administration, HOS regulations, and ELD mandate will increase delivery lead time experienced by buyers in North America which will hinder the category growth to a large extent.

This order fulfillment services procurement research report offers comprehensive coverage of the factors influencing the pricing strategies across various regions and helps buyers to identify opportunities for cost savings. Insights into supply selection criteria, procurement best practices, and category management strategies are also provided in this report to help buyers achieve optimal procurement in this market.

"Opting multimodal transportation such as air and road transportation will benefit buyers with reduced delivery lead time, optimized inventory and transportation costs," says SpendEdge procurement expert Tridib Bora.

This order fulfillment services market intelligence report has identified the following factors to influence the category growth:

Rising adoption of technologies to offer high-quality services will lead to category growth

Increasing shipping cost is expected to increase category price

SpendEdge's procurement market intelligence reports for the logistics, warehousing and transportation category offer information on critical cost drivers and category pricing strategies to help the buyers achieve significant cost-savings. The report provides information on supplier performance benchmarking criteria to help buyers reduce spend and establish better SLAs. Additionally, SpendEdge's reports offer category management insights and procurement best practices for the category.

Report scope snapshot: Order fulfillment services

Category ecosystem

Market favorability index for suppliers

Competitiveness index for suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Category management enablers

Procurement organization

Category enablers

Category definition

Category hierarchy

Category scope

Category map

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190325005311/en/

