International Cannabrands Inc.: International Cannabrands Signs Distribution Deal for CBD Products

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / March 25, 2019 / International Cannabrands Inc. (CSE: JUJU) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that Julian Marley JuJu RoyalTM, our Rastafarian influenced lifestyle brand, has signed a new distribution agreement for its CBD line of products with Hemp Garden ("Hemp Garden"), a company based in New York City. Hemp Garden is dedicated to selling the highest quality CBD and hemp-derived products. The Company currently has 5 CBD only products: CBD Infused Extra Virgin Olive Oil in 3 flavors, Irie Stixx - disposable vape pens (250 mg CBD) in 2 flavors, Tinctures (1,500 mg CBD) in 3 flavors, Irie Vape Cartridges (250 mg CBD) in two flavours and Vape Juice in 3 concentrations (300, 600 and 900 mg) and 3 flavours.

Hemp Garden has a retail presence as well as a broad wholesale distribution network to over 180 resellers across the US. Its 6 retail stores in New York City (5), Brooklyn (1) and North Carolina (1) were designed with comfort and community in mind in order to educate every type of consumer it can benefit. Hemp Garden offers high-quality CBD products including full spectrum and isolate tinctures, lotions, vape cartridges, CBD flower, edibles, powdered teas and coconut water, soaps, bath products, pet products, and clothing (see www.hempgarden.org). Hemp Garden will add JuJu Royal Vape Pens and Olive Oils to its distributed suite of CBD and hemp-derived products.

Pursuant to the agreement, subject to meeting minimum amounts, Hemp Garden has the exclusive rights to distribute the CBD Infused Extra Virgin Olive Oil and the JuJu Royal Irie Stixx - CBD disposable vape pens in the City of New York City. In addition, Hemp Garden will have the non-exclusive right to distribute the entire JuJu Royal CBD line to its distribution network. The initial term of the agreement is for one year with a one year renewal period.

"Last year our cannabis infused olive oils won 1st place in the 4th Annual Best of Edibles List Awards in two categories: Best Colorado Edible and Best Olive Oil. We are thrilled to have Hemp Garden pick up our CBD Olive Oil to be our exclusive distributor in New York," commented Travis Belcher, President, JuJu Royal.

Steve Gormley, CEO of International Cannabrands Inc added: "I am extremely encouraged by the quality of distributors and partners we continue to attract. Hemp Garden is first class. Outstripped only by our enthusiasm, we remain focussed on building our strategy and eager to continue the rollout of our business plan."

About International Cannabrands (ICI)

The Company's business model is to generate revenue from cannabis cultivation, brands ranging from flower to edibles and from THC to CBD, oil extraction, ancillary products and apparel in the United States. ICI markets products with THC content where that practice has been legalized at the state level through either medicinal or full recreational use. ICI also markets products containing CBD in the US and internationally. ICI's strategy centers on acquiring micro brands, distribution and specific manufacturing/cultivation companies in the cannabis space. ICI has acquired the exclusive rights to Julian Marley's JuJu RoyalTM brand. The Company believes as the legal cannabis market evolves, high-quality, unique products will increasingly capture market share and provide a valuable platform for growth.

About JuJu Royal

Julian Marley conveys his message of legalization, freedom, and love through the JuJu Royal brand, a line of naturally produced medicinal herbs. Our vision is to realize the opportunity to become one of the largest brands in the Marijuana industry. The synergy between the Rastafarian culture, music, natural products and an "Irie" experience is a powerful foundation for our business. JuJu's strategy is to develop and grow a complete cannabis line based on an international appeal to a millennial lifestyle seeking a luxurious and premium experience. JuJu will capitalize on the unparalleled opportunity to position itself with unique, innovative, high quality brands that meet and exceed our customer's expectations. More information about the brand and various products can be obtained at www.jujuroyal.net.

International Cannabrands Contact:

Steve Gormley

Chief Executive Officer

1045 Lincoln Street, #106

Denver, Colorado 80203

Ph: (323) 828-4321 or steve.gormley@intlcannabrands.com

Media Inquiries: media@jujuroyal.net

NEITHER THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER HAS REVIEWED OR ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

Disclaimer concerning Forward-looking Statements

Certain statements included herein constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Such forward-looking statements include, without limitation, the expected benefit from the distribution agreement with Hemp Garden. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management at this time, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Investors are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Additional risks and uncertainties regarding the Company are described in its publicly-available disclosure documents filed by the Company on SEDAR (www.sedar.com). The forward-looking statements contained in this news release represent the Company's expectations as of the date of this news release, or as of the date they are otherwise stated to be made, and subsequent events may cause these expectations to change. Except as required by law, the Company does not intend, and undertakes no obligation, to update any forward-looking statements to reflect, in particular, new information or future events.

SOURCE: International Cannabrands Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/539740/International-Cannabrands-Signs-Distribution-Deal-for-CBD-Products