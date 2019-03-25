Aircraft to Support the Carrier's Strategy to Ramp Up Long-Haul Capacity to Meet Demand in the Fast-Growing Europe-Central America Market

CDB Aviation, a wholly owned Irish subsidiary of China Development Bank Financial Leasing Co., Limited ("CDB Leasing"), announced today the delivery of the first of two Airbus A330-200 aircraft to Spain's third-leading, long-haul airline Wamos Air. The second aircraft is slated for delivery in June 2019.

"We look forward to our collaboration with our new European customer Wamos Air in expanding their fleet to meet the growing demand for wet lease operations," said CDB Aviation President Chief Commercial Officer Patrick C. Hannigan. "Over the recent years, airline seat volumes between Europe and Central America have grown faster than any market to Latin America from Europe charter/leisure airlines, and Wamos Air is at the center of meeting growth demand in this segment."

"We are very pleased with this new agreement with CDB Aviation and the addition of another two Airbus A330-200 aircraft to our current fleet, starting with this first delivery. These two units will be fully reconfigured very soon into new cabins, allowing us to offer a great product to our clients," said Wamos Air Chief Executive Officer Enrique Saiz. "We look forward to exploring new leasing opportunities with CDB Aviation that will lead us to consolidate our Airbus A330-200 fleet."

About Wamos Air

Wamos Air is the third-leading, long-haul airline in Spain, boasting air capacity of more than 1,600,000 seats a year flown on a fleet of six Boeing 747-400 and five Airbus 330-200. Wamos Air's business model is diversified in three different areas: regular flights, charter operations, and wet lease operations. www.wamosair.com/en

About CDB Aviation

CDB Aviation is a wholly owned Irish subsidiary of China Development Bank Financial Leasing Co., Limited ("CDB Leasing") a 35-year-old Chinese leasing company that is backed mainly by the China Development Bank. China Development Bank is under the direct jurisdiction of the State Council of China and is the world's largest development finance institution. It is also the largest Chinese bank for foreign investment and financing cooperation, long-term lending and bond issuance, enjoying Chinese sovereign credit rating.

CDB Leasing is the only leasing arm of the China Development Bank and a leading company in China's leasing industry that has been engaged in aircraft, infrastructure, ship, commercial vehicle and construction machinery leasing and enjoys a Chinese sovereign credit rating. It took an important step in July 2016 to globalize and marketize its business listing on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (HKEX STOCK CODE: 1606). www.CDBAviation.aero

