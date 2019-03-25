The "Tax Technology and People" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This all-day masterclass is part of the Global Tax Director Academy (GTDA) designed to help current and aspiring Heads of Tax to be strategic business leaders.

The Masterclass focuses on the resources and skills required by the Tax function:

Aligning resources with operating model

Digitisation of Tax

Finance transformations

People and skills

Course Length: 8 hours

Agenda

08:45 Breakfast

09:00 Aligning Resources with Tax Operating Model

10:45 Break

11:00 Technology and Managing Suppliers

12:30 - Lunch

13:15 People and Skills

14:45 Break

15:00 Developing High Performance

16:30 Finish

