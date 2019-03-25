The "Tax Technology and People" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This all-day masterclass is part of the Global Tax Director Academy (GTDA) designed to help current and aspiring Heads of Tax to be strategic business leaders.
The Masterclass focuses on the resources and skills required by the Tax function:
- Aligning resources with operating model
- Digitisation of Tax
- Finance transformations
- People and skills
Course Length: 8 hours
Agenda
08:45 Breakfast
09:00 Aligning Resources with Tax Operating Model
10:45 Break
11:00 Technology and Managing Suppliers
12:30 - Lunch
13:15 People and Skills
14:45 Break
15:00 Developing High Performance
16:30 Finish
