The "The Business Leadership Academy: Finance" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

A full-day Masterclass that provokes delegates to evaluate their own companies finances and get comfortable with the numbers. It uses practical exercises and case studies to demystify terminology as well as processes.

This Masterclass, for non-finance managers, covers: Key Finance Principles; understanding and using financial statements to manage and improve profit and cash flow; and delivering an attractive return on investment for shareholders. It also touches on Performance Management.

Course Length: 8 hours

Agenda

1. Financial Accounting

2. Annual Accounts

3. Management Accounting

4. Costs

5. Decision Making

For more information about this conference visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/wqng6w/the_business?w=4

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190325005485/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

Related Topics: Leadership and Motivation