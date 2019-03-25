The "The Business Leadership Academy: Finance" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
A full-day Masterclass that provokes delegates to evaluate their own companies finances and get comfortable with the numbers. It uses practical exercises and case studies to demystify terminology as well as processes.
This Masterclass, for non-finance managers, covers: Key Finance Principles; understanding and using financial statements to manage and improve profit and cash flow; and delivering an attractive return on investment for shareholders. It also touches on Performance Management.
Course Length: 8 hours
Agenda
1. Financial Accounting
2. Annual Accounts
3. Management Accounting
4. Costs
5. Decision Making
