Findit, Inc.: New Findit App Will Let You Share Your Status Updates from Findit to Facebook, Twitter and More Social Networking Sites

Findit's website provides every member and visitor the option to increase their online presence with each and every status update done in Findit by sharing them with your friends on Facebook (FB), your followers on Twitter (TWTR) and more through Findit Right Now, the status update feature in Findit. Members on Findit, as well as visitors, can easily increase their reach by simply sharing their status updates to Facebook, Twitter, Google My Business (GOOG), LinkedIn (MSFT), and other social networking sites. By utilizing the share features offered from each post in Findit, it empowers all members of Findit to gain a wider reach resulting in additional visibility and more exposure from every piece of content they post in Findit. The revised App will allow posts to be shared to Facebook and Twitter either when it launches or soon after. Other social sites will be added on an ongoing basis that allow Findit to post to them from the App and the website.

Anyone visiting Findit, even non-members, can see and share status updates to their own social networking accounts. Posts can be done through the Findit website or on your mobile devices with the Findit App.

Peter Tosto of Findit stated, "As we speak to more people that are looking to increase their overall online presence whether it is for their business or their own brand, these people that are posting in Findit see an increase in organic indexing in outside search engines. In addition to Findit, others are seeing more followers on Instagram while others are receiving more traffic to their website. We believe it's critical to our growth to provide useful online tools that couple social media with search that provides tangible results that members can see. Findit is doing this."

All members on Findit have the ability to post status updates that can include a complete text description, pictures, video, audio file and a link. A Right Now post is similar to a status update in Facebook or a Tweet on Twitter with the ability to include additional content verticals and not be limited by the number of characters in a post. Members have the option to post the Right Now status update instantly, back-date it to fill in their feed, or post-date it to become live in the future.

Text: Within the text section, members have the ability to write as much content as they want; Findit does not limit the amount of characters or words that can be used in a post. This is a very important feature for members because it gives them the ability to explain exactly what they want to, without running out of space like on other social networking sites. Moreover, the content within a right now post on Findit is indexed by Findit Search and crawled by Google, Yahoo, and Bing so members that are looking to index under keyword searches can cater their message around what they want to index for.

Photos: Findit also gives members the ability to include as many photos as they want in a single post. Photos have become a huge part of social media and whether or not you intend for them to be liked or shared, that is typically what people like and share on social media. Photos on Findit are also crawled by search engines and, because we give members the ability to add titles and descriptions to each photo, photos will often show up organically in searches when you search the title that you labeled the photo. This is a very important feature that we give members on Findit because if they offer goods or services or simply want more people to know about who they are or what they offer, they can begin to show up organically in search engines under images under searches that describe who they are or what they offer, reaching audiences that have yet to hear of them or find them.

Video: Findit provides members with the ability to include a video via a youtube link or a vimeo link. This is the third type of content vertical that members can use and is simply an additional way to include more content and more information within a single post, creating a much more aesthetically pleasing right now status update, but also one that provides more enjoyment, information, and entertainment to other members on Findit, visitors to Findit, and to people that see the post on other social networking sites when it gets shared.

Audio Files/Music: Members on Findit have the ability to post audio files or podcasts as well as songs to their Findit account. Members can also pull these files into a right now post, where the podcast or audio file will play within Findit. Members can then describe what the podcast is about within the right now status update to give more context to the audio file.

Scheduling: Members have the ability to schedule posts into the future, post them immediately, or back-date them to fill in their feed. This is a great feature for members because it gives members the ability to make sure their feed always has content coming live, should they want to have an active right now feed. Creating a single right now posts takes seconds to minutes depending on what content verticals you want to include. Having the ability to schedule posts into the future means you can spend time when you have it, creating content rich right now posts that are scheduled to come live when you know you aren't available to create content. Giving members the ability to future date posts can help them manage their social media content better.

Clark St. Amant from Findit stated, "Over the past 9 months, we have been seeing a nice influx of new members using Findit that have come over from Instagram. They each bring their own unique personalities through their pictures and videos that they include in their posts. Findit offers an alternative for both people that want to participate passively in social networking and for those who want to find solutions to expand their social media presence wider and faster. The passive people don't even have to join Findit to see the content posted while the more aggressive people on social that are looking to gain more followers or reach a wider and different audience can post all the content they want and be assertive in sharing the content they post to all of their other social sites to reach a much wider audeince. By providing these options, Findit can attract more members while also having visitors to Findit that do not need to sign in to see the content posted. This is very different from many of the other social networking sites out there where visitors to the sites would otherwise be locked out if they don't have an account or don't login to view content."

Indexing in Search Engines - Every single post in Findit currently can be crawled by any search engine in the world and indexed in Search Results organically. Findit is adding a setting that will allow members to select who they want to share the posts with and if they want them to be public of private. Public posts will be crawled by search engines while private posts will be just that - private. This update is not yet live.

Customizing your Findit account with a Findit address in your URL: Findit offers every member the option to have their unique address in Findit. These addresses are currently available under the Keyword URL tab at the bottom of the Findit site in the footer or from your Dashboard when you're signed into your account. A Findit address is exactly that - your unique address on Findit.com.

Findit, Inc., owns Findit.com a Social Media Content Management Platform that provides an interactive search engine for all content posted in Findit to appear in Findit search. The site is an open platform that provides access to Google, Yahoo, Bing and other search engines crawl content posted in Findit so it can be indexed in these search engines as well. Findit provides Members the ability to post, share and manage their content. Once they have posted in Findit, we ensure the content gets indexed in Findit Search results. Findit provides an option for anyone to submit URLs that they want indexed in Findit search result, along with posting status updates through Findit Right Now. Status Updates posted in Findit can be crawled by outside search engines which can result in additional organic indexing. All posts on Findit can be shared to other social and bookmarking sites that include but are not limited to Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIN and Pinterest by members and non-members. Findit provides Real Estate Agents the ability to create their own Findit Site where they can pull in their listing and others through their IDX account and post listings manually. Findit, Inc., is focused on the development of monetized Internet-based web products that can provide an increased brand awareness of our members. Findit, Inc., trades under the stock symbol FDIT on the OTC Pinksheets.

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"), including statements regarding potential sales, the success of the company's business, as well as statements that include the word believe or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Findit, Inc. to differ materially from those implied or expressed by such forward-looking statements. This press release speaks as of the date first set forth above, and Findit, Inc. assumes no responsibility to update the information included herein for events occurring after the date hereof. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated due to factors such as the lack of capital, timely development of products, inability to deliver products when ordered, inability of potential customers to pay for ordered products, and political and economic risks inherent in international trade.

