Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) today announced that surveys conducted by the Great Place to Work Institute indicate that Agilent ranks among the best places to work in both Spain and Germany.

Great Place to Work is a recognition program that conducts the largest workplace culture study in the world, with 6,000 companies participating. The process includes the analysis of responses from workplace satisfaction surveys, as well as a cultural audit of Agilent's HR and people management programs.

The institute's latest survey results found that around 90 percent of Agilent employees said that Agilent was a great workplace in both Spain and Germany, with around 85 percent stating that they take great pride in working for the company.

Agilent was one of nine companies in Spain, and one of 20 companies in Germany, who were new entrants this year. In Spain, Agilent ranked 8th in the category for companies with between 50 to 500 employees. In Germany, Agilent ranked 14th in the category for companies with between 501 to 2000 employees. Outstanding results for the first year of entry.

Agilent also received high rankings for other engagement categories, including great atmosphere and communications, in both countries.

"We are extremely honored to receive these awards," said Mike McMullen, Agilent president, and chief executive. "As a company, we are deeply committed to our most valuable resources-our people. They are our biggest differentiator, and a top priority is providing a workplace and culture in which they can thrive."

"Our goal is to provide a rewarding career experience for all our employees," said Dominique Grau, Agilent senior vice president of human resources. "We have outstanding people and teams. Their commitment, coupled with Agilent's strong company values, is the foundation for achieving our mission to improve the quality of life. We are excited about this recognition and committed to continuing our focus on making Agilent an even better place to work."

The Great Place to Work Institute conducts research and recognizes leading workplaces in more than 45 countries on six continents.

